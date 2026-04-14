Dr. Phillip D. Clingan Releases Evidence-Based True Crime Series Focused On Serial Killer Behavior And Psychology

MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. Phillip D. Clingan, a distinguished criminologist, professor, and behavioral analyst, has released a compelling three-book series that is reshaping the landscape of true crime literature. Moving beyond dramatic storytelling, the series introduces a structured, evidence-based approach to analyzing serial offenders, offering readers a deeper and more accurate understanding of criminal behavior.

A Data-Driven Approach to Understanding Serial Killers Through Science, Psychology, and Behavioral Analysis

A New Era in True Crime and Criminological Research

True crime remains one of the most widely consumed genres worldwide, yet much of its content relies on speculation and entertainment-driven narratives. Dr. Clingan's work stands out for its focus on forensic accuracy, behavioral science, and psychological interpretation.

Each book applies a consistent analytical framework, including chronological case reconstruction, a clear distinction between modus operandi and signature behaviors, victimology, and analysis of detection failures. This method allows readers to evaluate patterns across cases and to understand how investigative gaps have historically enabled offenders to evade capture.

Dr. Clingan's vision is clear:

“To transform how society understands violent offenders by replacing speculation with structured analysis, and by equipping readers, students, and professionals with knowledge that is both scientifically grounded and practically applicable.”

His work is designed not only to inform but to enhance investigative thinking, academic learning, and professional practice.

The Three-Book Series at a Glance

1. The Dark Legacy

A detailed examination of ten of the most notorious male serial killers in the United States. This volume presents structured forensic narratives and behavioral insights, enabling readers to understand offender patterns and investigative limitations.

2. Top 10 Women Serial Killers

This book challenges conventional assumptions by exploring female offenders through a behavioral lens. It highlights patterns such as poisoning, manipulation, and the strategic use of trust-based roles, offering a more balanced view of violent crime.

3. The Psychology of 41 Serial Killers (1888–2025)

A comprehensive comparative analysis covering more than a century of serial crime. The book identifies behavioral consistencies, evolving methods, and psychological trends using established criminological frameworks and DSM-5-TR-informed interpretation.

Beyond Criminology: Expanding Intellectual Contribution

In addition to the core series, Dr. Clingan has authored Master Your Mindset and America's Constitutional Freedoms. These works reflect his broader interest in behavioral science, personal development, and civic awareness, reinforcing his multidisciplinary expertise.

Author's Vision

Dr. Clingan aims to shift public understanding of violent crime from assumption to analysis.

“My goal is to provide readers with structured knowledge that is grounded in evidence, allowing them to understand not only what happened, but why it happened.”

His work is designed to support academic learning, strengthen investigative thinking, and encourage a more informed approach to true crime.

Who Should Read This Series

This series is particularly relevant for:



Criminal justice and psychology students

Law enforcement and investigative professionals

Behavioral analysts and forensic psychologists Readers seeking informed, evidence-based true crime



Availability & Access

All titles are available globally in eBook and print formats through Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing.

About the Author

Dr. Phillip D. Clingan is a criminologist, Department Chair of Criminal Justice, and a retired U.S. Army veteran. His work focuses on behavioral analysis, forensic psychology, and the study of violent offenders. He combines academic research with practical insight to make complex concepts clear and accessible.