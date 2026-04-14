Journey To Green Mountain: A Thoughtful Children's Adventure About Courage And Choosing What's Right

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"Journey to Green Mountain By Michele Larsen"

Journey to Green Mountain, a children's adventure novel by Michele Larsen, is now available for young readers. This book is perfect for kids who enjoy stories set in nature and centered on courage, responsibility, and meaningful choices. With illustrations woven throughout, the story offers an engaging, interactive reading experience that invites children to slow down, imagine, and reflect as they follow the journey.

The story centers on brothers Darren and Jarvis, whose lives take an unexpected turn when Jarvis discovers a secret plot to murder the king. Faced with knowledge that places him in danger, Jarvis must decide whether to stay silent or take action. When the culprit realizes Jarvis knows the truth, the brothers are forced to flee into the forest to escape capture.

As they travel deeper into unfamiliar wilderness, Darren and Jarvis encounter difficult terrain, unexpected allies, threatening enemies, and dangerous creatures. Survival depends on a girl they just met, their collective ability to think clearly, work together, and make wise decisions under pressure. Rather than relying solely on themselves, the boys must learn to trust, problem-solve, and persevere to move forward. Their journey becomes as much about inner growth as it is about physical survival.

Journey to Green Mountain explores the idea of how important it is to act in the face of wrongdoing. The book presents this theme in a natural, story-driven way, allowing young readers to consider questions of right and wrong. The emphasis on moral responsibility, courage, and standing up for others makes the story especially relevant for children navigating their own decisions in everyday life.

Illustrations placed throughout the book help bring the forest setting, characters, and key moments to life. These visual elements add to the reading experience by keeping children engaged and supporting comprehension.

Author Michele Larsen lives in North Carolina with her husband, two daughters, and their dog, Nancy. Her writing is shaped by a love for family, fantasy, and the outdoors. Journey to Green Mountain was inspired by family trips to Pilot Mountain, years of watching the survival show Alone, and a deep appreciation of nature.

This book is a thoughtful and engaging adventure for children who enjoy wilderness stories and brave characters. It is a story that encourages readers to think about what it truly means to do the right thing.