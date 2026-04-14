BSPK CEO Zornitza Stefanova Publishes New Forbes Article On Why Retail Technology Buyers Should Stop Chasing Features And Start Demanding Outcomes

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"Feature Fever: How To Stop Comparing Checkboxes And Start Buying Outcomes" challenges the retail industry's addiction to feature lists and makes the case for outcome-driven technology decisions

BSPK, the unified commerce and AI-powered clienteling platform for retail, today announced the publication of a new Forbes Technology Council article authored by CEO Zornitza Stefanova. Titled “Feature Fever: How To Stop Comparing Checkboxes And Start Buying Outcomes,” the piece argues that the retail technology buying process is broken, and that brands will keep making expensive mistakes until they shift their focus from feature checklists to measurable business results.

The article arrives at a time when mid-market consumer brands are under growing pressure. Customer acquisition costs keep climbing. Paid media returns less every quarter. And AI is reshaping how people discover, compare, and choose brands. Against that backdrop, Stefanova writes that too many technology decisions are still made the old way: stack up vendors, compare feature columns, and pick whoever checks the most boxes.

The real cost of feature-first buying

That approach, Stefanova argues, produces predictable problems. Brands end up with tools full of capabilities nobody uses, integrations that stay half-finished, and teams that revert to spreadsheets and personal devices within weeks. The real cost is not the software license. It is the customer data that never gets captured, the relationships that stay locked in individual employees' heads, and the personalization strategy that never moves past a slide deck.

Stefanova proposes a different framework: buy outcomes, not features. Instead of asking“Does this tool have X capability?” she recommends retailers ask“Will this tool help us capture customer knowledge we are currently losing?” and“Will it reduce our dependence on paid acquisition?” and“Will it still be generating value when half the team turns over?”

Four structural problems most retailers still face

The argument draws on BSPK's own market positioning. The company has spent years building a platform designed to solve four structural problems that most retailers face: fragmented customer data scattered across POS, CRM, and e-commerce systems; thin signals that leave AI models with too little context; marketing processes still built around batch campaigns to broad segments; and frontline turnover that erases customer relationships every time a team member leaves.

BSPK's approach, Capture, Unify, Activate, is built around turning every high-value customer interaction into structured, first-party data attached to a persistent identity. That data feeds into a single customer profile usable across marketing, merchandising, and AI systems, enabling brands to act at an individual level rather than broadcasting to segments. The Forbes piece frames this not as a product pitch but as the kind of outcome-oriented thinking the industry needs more of.

In Stefanova's words

“The feature checklist has become a security blanket for technology buyers. It feels rigorous, but it actually prevents you from asking the hard questions about what you need the technology to do for your business,” said Stefanova.“When a brand tells me they picked a platform because it had the longest feature list, I already know how that story ends. The features gather dust. The data stays fragmented. And the team goes back to texting customers from personal phones.”

Why this matters now

The article connects this pattern to a broader shift in retail. As AI changes how consumers find and evaluate brands, the quality of a company's first-party customer data becomes a competitive advantage or a liability. Brands that own rich, unified, actionable customer data can personalize at scale, retain high-value clients, and grow through relationships rather than through rising ad spend. Brands that don't are left renting growth from platforms that get more expensive every year.

Continued thought leadership on the future of retail

Stefanova's contributions to Forbes have become a regular channel for the company's thinking on where retail is headed. Previous articles have covered agentic commerce, the evolution of CRM into clienteling, and the growing role of social media as a discovery engine for high-value purchases. This latest piece is directed at CEOs, CMOs, and growth leaders at mid-market consumer brands, the executives who sign off on technology investments and increasingly feel the gap between what they bought and what they actually needed.

How BSPK works

BSPK serves multi-location retail brands, DTC brands with repeat purchase or loyalty potential, and omnichannel retailers with real customer volume but weak data activation. The platform integrates with Shopify, Salesforce, NetSuite, Klaviyo, HubSpot, and other systems via one-click or open API integrations. Retail associates can be trained in roughly ten minutes, with a mobile-first UX designed for high adoption from day one.

About BSPK

BSPK is the system that turns real-world customer interactions into AI-ready data, enabling brands to treat every customer as an individual at scale. Built for the AI era of retail, BSPK helps consumer brands capture, unify, and activate first-party customer data across every channel, including in-store, online, messaging, appointments, and events. The platform is purpose-built for retail clienteling with a mobile-first design that drives high adoption with minimal training. BSPK's clients include multi-location specialty retailers, luxury brands, and DTC companies across beauty, wellness, fashion, and food and beverage. For more information, visit