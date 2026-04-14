Unified Admissions Unit To Design New Bridging Exam Roadmap For Diploma Students

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 14 (Petra) -- The Higher Education Council has tasked the Unified Admissions Coordination Unit with developing an integrated roadmap for a new entrance examination targeting community college diploma students who wish to bridge into undergraduate programs at public universities.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Tuesday, Muhannad Al-Khatib, Director of the Unified Admissions Coordination Unit and spokesperson for the Ministry of Higher Education, stated that this decision is part of a broader package of developmental reforms. The unit is now responsible for outlining the precise executive mechanisms for the exam, which will determine eligibility for students transitioning from the intermediate diploma level to the "regular" (subsidized) program at universities.The unit's task includes drafting a comprehensive proposal that details the exam's structure and administration. This proposal will be submitted to the Higher Education Council for final approval and implementation timelines.Al-Khatib expressed his gratitude for the council's confidence, affirming the unit's commitment to delivering a transparent and efficient system that serves the best interests of the students and enhances the overall quality of the unified admissions framework in the kingdom.