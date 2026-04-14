Russian Army Strikes Kharkiv With Guided Aerial Bomb, Causing Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information from the Situation Center, the enemy struck the Kyivskyi district of the city. There is a fire at the impact site," the statement said.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that, according to preliminary data, a KAB hit the territory of a garage cooperative in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

"At this moment, there are no reports of casualties," he added.

Drone attack on Cherkasy: Injury toll rises to 14, one child killed

All emergency services are heading to the scene, and further details are being clarified.

As previously reported, on the morning of April 14, a drone hit a multi-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, injuring a 44-year-old woman.

Photo: illustrative, State Emergency Service