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Mike Callander

Mike Callander


2026-04-14 07:07:40
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Music Industry, RMIT University
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Dr Mike Callander is a Lecturer in Music Industry and Popular Culture at RMIT University. His research examines the intersections between music technology and performance culture.
When he's not teaching or researching, you'll find Mike on tour or in the studio with bands like The Avalanches and The Presets, or at Melbourne's infamous Revolver nightclub, where he has been a weekly resident since 2010.

Mike is also an Ableton Certified Trainer, one of around 300 people worldwide to be endorsed to teach Live (the Digital Audio Workstation) and Push (hardware for music production and performance), and one of only two in Australia to have both this accreditation and a PhD.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Music Industry, RMIT University
Education
  • 2022 University of Melbourne, PhD / Fine Arts and Music

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The Conversation

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