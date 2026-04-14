Sopore Student Protest: 8 Arrested, 25 Being Booked
An official said that the arrests were made following incidents of damage to public and private property during protests that erupted after allegations surfaced against a lecturer in the town.
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He said those arrested were involved in ransacking property and damaging vehicles during the protest.Read Also Video: Sopore Students Stage Protest After Girl Alleges Harassment by Lecturer Lecturer Suspended, Case Filed Over Harassment Allegations
“Eight miscreants have been arrested so far, while 25 others have been identified. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in disturbing public order,” the official said.
He added that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused. Police have also urged people to maintain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.ADVERTISEMENT
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