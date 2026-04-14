Sopore Student Protest: 8 Arrested, 25 Being Booked

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Police have arrested eight persons for their alleged involvement in vandalism during a student protest in Sopore, while 25 others have been identified in connection with the incident, officials said on Tuesday.

An official said that the arrests were made following incidents of damage to public and private property during protests that erupted after allegations surfaced against a lecturer in the town.

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He said those arrested were involved in ransacking property and damaging vehicles during the protest.

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“Eight miscreants have been arrested so far, while 25 others have been identified. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in disturbing public order,” the official said.

He added that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused. Police have also urged people to maintain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

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