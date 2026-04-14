MP Board Results 2026: CM To Announce Class 10, 12 Scores On April 15

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will declare the results of the State Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10, Class 12, and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) Main Examination 2026 from Samatva Bhavan (CM House office) in Bhopal on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the results will be released at 11:00 AM on April 15.

How to Check MPBSE Results 2026

MPBSE has arranged multiple platforms for students to access scores conveniently. Students will be able to check their results on the official website, as well as through mobile applications and DigiLocker. Additionally, students and parents can also check Class 10 and 12 results on mobile phones.

To access via app, students should download the MPBSE Mobile App or MP Mobile App from the Google Play Store. After selecting the 'Know Your Result' option, students must enter their Roll Number and Application Number and submit the details to view their results.

MP Board Exams 2026: By the Numbers

According to MPBSE, a total of 16,07,609 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams across the state. Of these, 9,09,941 students took the Class 10 examination, while 6,97,668 students appeared for the Class 12 board exams. These examinations were conducted across 3,856 centres throughout the state.

The board exams for Class 12th began on February 10 and continued till March 7, while the board examinations for Class 10th began from February 13 and concluded on March 6. All the examinations were conducted in one shift from 9 am to 12 noon. (ANI)

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