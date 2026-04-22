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Turkish Araban Garlic Breaks Into Globe's Top Five
(MENAFN) Türkiye's prized Araban garlic, a Gaziantep-origin product carrying EU geographical registration, has claimed a place among the world's five finest garlic varieties on the TasteAtlas platform — the globally recognized guide to local foods, beverages, and dining — officials announced Monday.
Hasan Altun, chairman of both the Araban Chamber of Agriculture and the Araban Garlic Producers Union, confirmed that the TasteAtlas ranking features 17 distinct garlic varieties from across the globe, with Araban garlic securing fifth position on the prestigious list.
Altun noted that the ranking spans some of the world's most celebrated garlic-producing nations, including France, Italy, Spain, and China, underscoring the significance of Araban garlic's placement among such internationally recognized competitors.
He further stressed that Araban garlic serves as a vital economic driver, generating meaningful returns for both the regional and national economy.
Topping the global rankings is China's Jinxiang garlic, followed by Spain's Ajo Morado de Las Pedroneras in second place and fellow Turkish variety Taşköprü garlic in third — making Türkiye the only country to feature twice in the coveted top five.
Hasan Altun, chairman of both the Araban Chamber of Agriculture and the Araban Garlic Producers Union, confirmed that the TasteAtlas ranking features 17 distinct garlic varieties from across the globe, with Araban garlic securing fifth position on the prestigious list.
Altun noted that the ranking spans some of the world's most celebrated garlic-producing nations, including France, Italy, Spain, and China, underscoring the significance of Araban garlic's placement among such internationally recognized competitors.
He further stressed that Araban garlic serves as a vital economic driver, generating meaningful returns for both the regional and national economy.
Topping the global rankings is China's Jinxiang garlic, followed by Spain's Ajo Morado de Las Pedroneras in second place and fellow Turkish variety Taşköprü garlic in third — making Türkiye the only country to feature twice in the coveted top five.
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