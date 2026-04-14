Akaysha Energy Begins Construction On Elaine BESS, Supported By Ineight Document

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Akaysha Energy has officially commenced construction on its Elaine Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project after securing $460 million in construction financing, marking a major step forward in Australia's energy transition.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InEight, a leading provider of construction project controls software, announced today that InEight Document customer, Akaysha Energy, has reached a crucial milestone with the successful close of a $460 million construction financing round for its Elaine BESS project. With funding secured, construction is now underway on one of Australia's most significant renewable energy infrastructure projects.

Powering Australia's Clean Energy Future with Confidence

Akaysha Energy is a leading Australian renewable energy developer specializing in large-scale battery energy storage systems. With active projects across Australia, Japan, and North America, Akaysha is committed to accelerating the global transition to a low-carbon future. The company's mission is to deliver clean, affordable, and dependable energy solutions that power communities and industries sustainably.

Battery energy storage systems store electricity generated from renewable sources like wind and solar, making it available when demand is high or generation is low. Akaysha Energy's Elaine BESS project will be the company's first in Victoria, Australia. Once completed, the Elaine BESS project will provide up to four hours of energy storage with a capacity of 300MW/1200MWh, integrating more renewable energy into the market and offering more reliable electricity supply to the state of Victoria.

InEight Document Supports Project Clarity and Control

Akaysha Energy selected InEight Document as the centralized platform for managing project documentation across the Elaine BESS project. Designed to support collaboration and transparency, the solution enables secure access to critical information, maintains version control, streamlines approvals, and ensures all stakeholders are working from the most current data. By reducing risk and improving coordination throughout the project lifecycle, InEight Document helps support successful outcomes from planning through execution.

“We're proud to support Akaysha Energy as they bring the Elaine BESS project to life,” said Jake Macholtz, CEO of InEight.“InEight Document is designed to empower teams with clarity and control, and we're excited to see it play a role in such a transformative initiative.”

Discover how InEight Document helps companies like Akaysha Energy manage complex projects with confidence. To learn more about how InEight Document supports projects of this scale, visit InEight's customer success stories.

About InEight

InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, our integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts, and construction operations, and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI. InEight's solutions adapt and scale to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction, driving operational excellence and successful project outcomes. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.

About Akaysha Energy

Akaysha Energy is a market-leading BESS builder, owner, operator in Australia, with a pipeline of projects in the US, Germany and Japan. Established in Australia in 2021 as an Independent Flexible Power Producer (IFPP), Akaysha Energy has now grown to more than 210 people – with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Tokyo, Portland and Houston. Akaysha is supported by over $3.5 billion in capital from global institutional debt and equity investors. Akaysha now has 1.4GWh in operations, 4.5GWh under construction with an additional 30GWh in development globally. Akaysha Energy combines market-leading expertise in energy and capital markets, project development, revenue contracting, operations and trading. This deep in-house capability maximizes value across all stages of the BESS lifecycle. For more information, visit.

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