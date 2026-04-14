Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. To Announce 1Q26 Results On April 28, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) will report its first quarter 2026 financial results and information relating to its quarterly dividend on April 28, 2026 at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Artisan Partners Asset Management's earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners at that time. Chief Executive Officer and President Jason Gottlieb and Chief Financial Officer C.J. Daley will host a conference call on April 29, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

United States/Toll Free:

International:

Conference ID:

1-877-328-5507

1-412-317-5423

10207226

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the conference until May 6, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing the following:

United States/Toll Free:

International:

Replay Conference ID:

1-855-669-9658

1-412-317-0088

4787506

An audio replay will also be available via the investor relations section of within 24 hours after the end of the conference.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investor Relations