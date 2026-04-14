Surgepays Reports Full Year 2025 Results And Highlights Scalable Growth Model With Improved Cost Structure Entering 2026
| SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries
| Consolidated Balance Sheets
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,731,400
|$
|11,790,389
|Restricted cash - line of credit reserve
|281,811
|-
|Restricted cash - held in escrow
|-
|1,000,000
|Accounts receivable - net
|4,045,162
|3,000,209
|Inventory
|339,570
|1,781,365
|Prepaids and other
|581,823
|298,360
|Total Current Assets
|6,979,766
|17,870,323
|Property and equipment - net
|403,517
|591,088
|Other Assets
|Note receivable
|-
|176,851
|Intangibles - net
|819,153
|1,472,962
|Goodwill
|-
|3,300,000
|Operating lease - right of use asset - net
|313,410
|564,781
|Total Other Assets
|1,132,563
|5,514,594
|Total Assets
|$
|8,515,846
|$
|23,976,005
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|10,219,011
|$
|3,929,195
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party
|117,546
|192,845
|Operating lease liability
|219,997
|248,069
|Notes payable
|1,834,008
|-
|Note payable - related party
|2,730,796
|1,689,367
|Convertible notes payable - net
|3,068,878
|-
|Total Current Liabilities
|18,190,236
|6,059,476
|Long Term Liabilities
|Note payable - related party
|-
|1,866,288
|Notes payable - SBA government
|458,334
|469,396
|Operating lease liability
|99,235
|319,232
|Convertible notes payable - net
|5,170,860
|-
|Total Long Term Liabilities
|5,728,429
|2,654,916
|Total Liabilities
|23,918,665
|8,714,392
|Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized 21,847,927 and 20,431,549 shares issued and 21,151,974 and 20,068,929 shares outstanding, at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|21,852
|20,435
|Additional paid-in capital
|83,246,736
|76,842,878
|Treasury stock - at cost (695,953 and 362,620 shares, respectively)
|(1,631,966
|)
|(631,967
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(96,984,297
|)
|(60,915,427
|)
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|(15,347,675
|)
|15,315,919
|Non-controlling interest
|(55,144
|)
|(54,306
|)
|Total SurgePays Inc. Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|(15,402,819
|)
|15,261,613
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|$
|8,515,846
|$
|23,976,005
| SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries
| Consolidated Statements of Operations
|For the Years Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues, net
|$
|56,962,920
|$
|60,881,173
|Costs and expenses
|Cost of revenues
|67,551,811
|75,205,372
|General and administrative expenses
|20,071,121
|27,458,152
|Total costs and expenses
|87,622,932
|102,663,524
|Loss from operations
|(30,660,012
|)
|(41,782,351
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest expense (including amortization of debt discount)
|(2,003,935
|)
|(554,200
|)
|Loss on lease termination - net
|-
|(194,863
|)
|Other income
|7,140
|636,868
|Interest income
|63,950
|105,395
|Realized gains - investments
|-
|13,613
|Dividends, interest and other income - investments
|-
|355,549
|Gain on investment in CenterCom
|-
|33,864
|Impairment loss - note receivable
|(176,851
|)
|-
|Impairment loss - CenterCom
|-
|(498,273
|)
|Impairment loss - internal use software development costs
|-
|(316,594
|)
|Impairment loss - goodwill
|(3,300,000
|)
|(866,782
|)
|Total other income (expense) - net
|(5,409,696
|)
|(1,285,423
|)
|Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|(36,069,708
|)
|(43,067,774
|)
|Provision for income tax benefit (expense)
|-
|(2,870,000
|)
|Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest
|(36,069,708
|)
|(45,937,774
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|(838
|)
|(208,550
|)
|Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|$
|(36,068,870
|)
|$
|(45,729,224
|)
|Earnings per share - attributable to common stockholders
|Basic
|$
|(1.80
|)
|$
|(2.39
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(1.80
|)
|$
|(2.39
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding - attributable to common stockholders
|Basic
|20,085,138
|19,119,181
|Diluted
|20,085,138
|19,119,181
| SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries
| Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Years Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities
|Net loss - including non-controlling interest
|$
|(36,069,708
|)
|$
|(45,937,774
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations
|Depreciation and amortization
|859,970
|942,450
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|251,371
|126,970
|Amortization of debt discount/debt issue costs
|759,926
|-
|Amortization of internal use software development costs
|-
|222,830
|Impairment loss - CenterCom
|-
|498,273
|Impairment loss - internal use software development costs
|-
|316,594
|Impairment loss - goodwill - Clearline
|2,500,000
|866,782
|Impairment loss - goodwill - Torch
|800,000
|-
|Impairment loss - note receivable
|176,851
|-
|Stock issued for services
|641,430
|411,740
|Recognition of stock based compensation - unvested shares - related parties
|939,990
|6,752,706
|Recognition of share based compensation - options
|1,149,449
|986,244
|Recognition of share based compensation - options - related party
|552,286
|622,949
|Realized gain in sale of investments
|-
|(13,613
|)
|Interest expense adjustment - SBA loans
|-
|19,750
|Right-of-use asset lease payment adjustment true up
|-
|(267,347
|)
|Gain on equity method investment - CenterCom
|-
|(33,864
|)
|Cash paid for lease termination
|-
|(212,175
|)
|Loss on lease termination - net
|-
|194,863
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(Increase) decrease in
|Accounts receivable
|(1,044,953
|)
|6,535,865
|Inventory
|1,441,795
|7,265,229
|Prepaids and other
|(283,463
|)
|(136,427
|)
|Deferred income taxes - net
|-
|2,835,000
|Increase (decrease) in
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|6,355,272
|(2,509,925
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party
|(75,299
|)
|(356,388
|)
|Accrued income taxes payable
|-
|(570,000
|)
|Deferred revenue
|-
|(20,000
|)
|Operating lease liability
|(248,069
|)
|148,665
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(21,293,152
|)
|(21,310,603
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(18,590
|)
|(518,189
|)
|Purchase of investments - net
|-
|(10,159,444
|)
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|-
|10,173,057
|Cash paid for acquisition of Clearline Mobile, Inc.
|-
|(2,500,000
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(18,590
|)
|(3,004,576
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from stock issued for cash
|1,774,636
|17,249,994
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants
|-
|8,799,257
|Cash paid as direct offering costs - common stock
|(123,197
|)
|(1,395,000
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
|6,628,811
|-
|Repayments of notes payable
|(4,751,765
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable
|8,450,000
|-
|Cash paid as direct offering costs - convertibles note payable
|(608,000
|)
|-
|Repayments of loans - related party
|(824,859
|)
|(1,527,899
|)
|Repayments on notes payable - SBA government
|(11,062
|)
|(10,877
|)
|Treasury shares repurchased (share buy-backs)
|-
|(631,967
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|10,534,564
|22,483,508
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(10,777,178
|)
|(1,831,671
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year
|12,790,389
|14,622,060
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year
|$
|2,013,211
|$
|12,790,389
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|245,855
|$
|470,208
|Cash paid for income tax
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
|Treasury stock reacquired in connection with convertible debt financing
|$
|999,999
|$
|-
|Debt discount - convertible notes payable - original issue discount
|$
|245,000
|$
|-
|Debt discount - convertible notes payable - issuance of common stock
|$
|271,880
|$
|-
|Debt discount - convertible notes payable - issuance of warrants
|$
|1,084,927
|$
|-
|Debt discount - convertible notes payable - stated interest
|$
|215,600
|$
|-
|Debt discount - note payable - issuance of warrants
|$
|48,418
|$
|-
|Stock issued in settlement of accounts payable
|$
|65,456
|$
|-
|Reclassification of accrued interest - related party to note payable - related party
|$
|-
|$
|498,991
|Exercise of warrants - cashless
|$
|-
|$
|41
|Termination of ROU operating lease assets and liabilities
|$
|-
|$
|327,139
|Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability
|$
|-
|$
|664,288
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