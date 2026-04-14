Altus Group Unveils ARGUS Assist, The First AI-Powered Experience Within The ARGUS Intelligence Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARGUS Assist showcased at Altus Connect conference

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or“the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, unveiled its latest agentic AI feature, ARGUS Assist, at its Altus Connect conference in Palos Verdes, California today. ARGUS Assist is the first AI experience layer on the Company's flagship ARGUS Intelligence platform. It provides a conversational interface that is embedded across the entire platform that makes interacting with ARGUS data faster and more intuitive.

Unlike generic AI tools, ARGUS Assist is purpose-built for commercial real estate. It draws on the structured financial models, valuation frameworks, and market data within ARGUS, ensuring every insight is grounded in the rigor and industry standards professionals expect. These capabilities are shaped by over 30 years of deep client adoption and domain expertise.

With ARGUS Assist, users can ask questions or request analyses in natural language, and specialized AI agents automatically execute tasks across the ARGUS Intelligence platform. Instead of navigating multiple screens, tools, and calculations, users can quickly generate insights, perform analyses, and retrieve information through a single, intuitive interface.

“ARGUS Assist fundamentally changes how clients interact with the ARGUS Intelligence platform,” said David Ross, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Altus Group.“By transforming complex analytical workflows into simple, conversational requests, it serves as a digital companion for real estate professionals to help them evaluate investments, analyse portfolio performance, and uncover opportunities faster than ever. As we roll out new specialized agents to enhance the tasks ARGUS Assist can do, we expect it will evolve our platform from a system of record for financial modeling to an intelligent platform for real estate performance analysis.”

“ARGUS Assist has the potential to significantly streamline how our team performs valuation analyses and extracts insights from our data,” commented Neha Trivedi, an Altus client who discussed the capabilities on stage at Altus Connect.“The ability to ask questions in real time and receive context-informed recommendations directly within the ARGUS platform could accelerate productivity and decision-making.”

ARGUS Assist was designed with enterprise-grade security, strict data isolation, and privacy protection at its core, with all AI processing occurring within the secure ARGUS environment.

To learn more about ARGUS Assist, click here.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry's go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-stakes decisions with confidence. The world's CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaime Bassett

Vice President, Communications, Altus Group

+1-416-641-9788

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