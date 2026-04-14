New Fellowship Offering Affordable U.S.-Accredited Degrees And Mentorship Launches To Prepare African Youth For Careers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Program combines 100% online Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), leadership exposure, AI-focused learning, and $5 million investment to equip young Africans for an evolving global workforce

Nexford University has launched the NextGen Africa Workforce Fellowship, a pan-African initiative designed to equip young Africans with globally relevant skills, leadership exposure, and access to career opportunities in an increasingly AI-driven global economy.

The Fellowship combines a 100% online, U.S.-accredited Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) with structured mentorship from a network of respected African leaders and accomplished executives. Participants will gain exposure to individuals who have governed nations, led global institutions, and built companies across Africa and beyond.

Confirmed mentors include Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former President of Mauritius; Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, former Vice President of the World Bank and Nigeria's former Minister of Education; Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former Deputy President of South Africa and former Executive Director of UN Women; media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo; youth civic leader Rinu Oduala; and public finance advocate Oluseun Onigbinde.

The launch comes at a critical moment for the continent. As Africa prepares to become the largest contributor to global workforce growth, youth unemployment and underemployment remain persistent challenges. Millions of young people are entering the workforce each year, yet many remain locked out of high-quality, globally competitive opportunities. Across Africa, a significant proportion of employed youth work in the informal sector, underscoring the widening gap between education and employability.

"This is not just about access to education," said Fadl Al Tarzi, CEO of Nexford University. "Africa is entering a defining decade. Talent is not the constraint - preparation is. As AI reshapes industries globally, young Africans need both the skills and the exposure to compete and lead from the start of their careers."

Fellows enroll in Nexford's fully online BBA, which integrates AI-relevant skills and digital capability into the curriculum, allowing them to work while they learn while gaining structured access to leadership conversations and executive insights. The program is designed to combine academic learning with real-world exposure and workforce-aligned outcomes.

To support access, Nexford has committed $5 million in scholarships to the Fellowship - a significant investment aimed at accelerating Africa's next generation of globally competitive talent. This reduces the cost of participation to as low as approximately $60 per month, ensuring that high-potential young Africans are not excluded due to financial barriers.

Nexford's model has already demonstrated strong results, with 97% of graduates employed or actively advancing their careers.

According to Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, the Fellowship reflects what is required for Africa to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving world:“The future of Africa will be shaped by how well we prepare our young people to engage with a rapidly changing, knowledge-driven world. This Fellowship combines education, innovation, and leadership development to ensure African talent is equipped to compete and lead globally.”

The NextGen Africa Workforce Fellowship is highly selective, with limited spaces available in each cohort, and applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

Applications are now open, with the first cohort expected to begin in June.

Interested applicants can apply at: nextgen-africa-workforce-fellowship

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About Nexford University

Nexford University is a U.S.-based, fully online university accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission. Built for a global, digital-first world, Nexford provides flexible, affordable education designed to align with evolving workforce needs. For media inquiries contact...