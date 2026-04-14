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Beauty School Open House In Iowa: La' James Hosts Spring Break Week Events For Future Beauty Professionals
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --
Beauty School Open House in Iowa: La' James International College Hosts Spring Break Week Events for Future Beauty Professionals
Iowa, USA – La' James International College (LJIC) is inviting prospective students and families to attend its upcoming Spring Break Week, a multi-day event designed to answer the question many aspiring professionals are asking: Where can I learn more about a beauty school near me?
Taking place April 27 through May 2, this week-long initiative features a series of immersive, in-person experiences – including a Beauty School Open House, an Industry Career Fair, FAFSA Help Night, and personalized campus visits.
Full details and registration information can be found here.
A Cosmetology School Event Near You-Designed for Career Exploration
Spring Break Week at LJIC provides direct access to real classrooms, instructors, and career pathways in the beauty and wellness industry.
Attendees can explore programs in:
Cosmetology
Esthetics
Nail Technology
Each event is structured to provide hands-on insight into daily training, licensure requirements, and long-term career opportunities.
Guests will be able to attend an open house in any of our Iowa campuses:
Des Moines
Cedar Falls
Cedar Rapids
Davenport
Fort Dodge
Beauty School Open House in Iowa
Tuesday, April 28 – Thursday, April 30 | 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
As part of Spring Break Week, LJIC will host a beauty school open house, giving prospective students an inside look at campus life.
During the Open House, visitors can:
-Tour classrooms and student clinic areas
-Observe live instruction and hands-on training
-Meet instructors and current students
-Learn about program structure and career outcomes
-Ask questions about licensing and job placement
For those evaluating beauty schools, this open house provides a transparent, real-world view of what training and student life actually look like.
Industry Career Fair: Real Opportunities, Real Connections
Thursday, April 30 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
This event connects attendees with salon owners, spa managers, and hiring professionals, offering valuable insight for anyone researching a cosmetology school event that goes beyond the classroom.
Participants will have the opportunity to:
Network with local employers
Understand hiring expectations
Explore career paths in salons, spas, and medical aesthetics
Learn about compensation and advancement opportunities
FAFSA Help Night: Support for Funding Your Education
Thursday, April 30 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Understanding how to pay for school is a critical step. LJIC's FAFSA Help Night provides one-on-one assistance to help students and families navigate financial aid with clarity and confidence.
One-on-One Meet & Greets: A Personalized Approach
April 27 – May 2 | By Appointment
For those who prefer a more individualized experience, LJIC offers private Meet & Greet sessions.
These appointments allow prospective students to:
Connect directly with career planners
Receive tailored program recommendations
Discuss personal goals and scheduling needs
Get detailed answers in a focused setting
Why Attend a Cosmetology School Event?
Spring Break Week is designed to help attendees move from curiosity to clarity. Instead of relying solely on online research, visitors can experience firsthand:
What daily training looks like
How education translates into employment
What support systems are available
How to begin the enrollment process
This event delivers both information and real-world exposure in one place.
About La' James International College
La' James International College is a recognized leader in beauty and wellness education, offering hands-on training in cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy, and nail technology. With a strong focus on career readiness and industry alignment, LJIC equips students with the skills needed to succeed in today's competitive job market.
Media Contact:
Jessica Howe
La' James International College
(515) 278-2208
...
Website:
Beauty School Open House in Iowa: La' James International College Hosts Spring Break Week Events for Future Beauty Professionals
Iowa, USA – La' James International College (LJIC) is inviting prospective students and families to attend its upcoming Spring Break Week, a multi-day event designed to answer the question many aspiring professionals are asking: Where can I learn more about a beauty school near me?
Taking place April 27 through May 2, this week-long initiative features a series of immersive, in-person experiences – including a Beauty School Open House, an Industry Career Fair, FAFSA Help Night, and personalized campus visits.
Full details and registration information can be found here.
A Cosmetology School Event Near You-Designed for Career Exploration
Spring Break Week at LJIC provides direct access to real classrooms, instructors, and career pathways in the beauty and wellness industry.
Attendees can explore programs in:
Cosmetology
Esthetics
Nail Technology
Each event is structured to provide hands-on insight into daily training, licensure requirements, and long-term career opportunities.
Guests will be able to attend an open house in any of our Iowa campuses:
Des Moines
Cedar Falls
Cedar Rapids
Davenport
Fort Dodge
Beauty School Open House in Iowa
Tuesday, April 28 – Thursday, April 30 | 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
As part of Spring Break Week, LJIC will host a beauty school open house, giving prospective students an inside look at campus life.
During the Open House, visitors can:
-Tour classrooms and student clinic areas
-Observe live instruction and hands-on training
-Meet instructors and current students
-Learn about program structure and career outcomes
-Ask questions about licensing and job placement
For those evaluating beauty schools, this open house provides a transparent, real-world view of what training and student life actually look like.
Industry Career Fair: Real Opportunities, Real Connections
Thursday, April 30 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
This event connects attendees with salon owners, spa managers, and hiring professionals, offering valuable insight for anyone researching a cosmetology school event that goes beyond the classroom.
Participants will have the opportunity to:
Network with local employers
Understand hiring expectations
Explore career paths in salons, spas, and medical aesthetics
Learn about compensation and advancement opportunities
FAFSA Help Night: Support for Funding Your Education
Thursday, April 30 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Understanding how to pay for school is a critical step. LJIC's FAFSA Help Night provides one-on-one assistance to help students and families navigate financial aid with clarity and confidence.
One-on-One Meet & Greets: A Personalized Approach
April 27 – May 2 | By Appointment
For those who prefer a more individualized experience, LJIC offers private Meet & Greet sessions.
These appointments allow prospective students to:
Connect directly with career planners
Receive tailored program recommendations
Discuss personal goals and scheduling needs
Get detailed answers in a focused setting
Why Attend a Cosmetology School Event?
Spring Break Week is designed to help attendees move from curiosity to clarity. Instead of relying solely on online research, visitors can experience firsthand:
What daily training looks like
How education translates into employment
What support systems are available
How to begin the enrollment process
This event delivers both information and real-world exposure in one place.
About La' James International College
La' James International College is a recognized leader in beauty and wellness education, offering hands-on training in cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy, and nail technology. With a strong focus on career readiness and industry alignment, LJIC equips students with the skills needed to succeed in today's competitive job market.
Media Contact:
Jessica Howe
La' James International College
(515) 278-2208
...
Website:
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