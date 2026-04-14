Totalenergies Strikes New Oil Discovery Offshore Congo Amid National Drive Toward 500,000 Barrels Per Day (BPD)

Energy major TotalEnergies has announced a new hydrocarbon discovery on the Moho license offshore the Republic of Congo, marking a strategic milestone for a country rapidly pursuing 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in oil production. Led by TotalEnergies as operator (63.5%) alongside Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) – which is led by Managing Director Raoul Ominga – and Trident Energy, the discovery targeted the Moho G structure at the broader Moho complex, reinforcing the country's position as a leading mature producer with untapped upside.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) commends TotalEnergies for this latest achievement, recognizing the company's long-term commitment to Congo's upstream sector. The Chamber also acknowledges the vital role played by the SNPC and Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Richard Itoua in fostering a stable, investment-friendly environment that enables international operators to thrive. Their collaborative approach continues to position Congo as a competitive destination for exploration investment as well as a home for foreign operators.

Situated within the prolific Moho complex - which represents more than half of Congo's total oil production - the Moho G structure encountered a hydrocarbon column of approximately 160 meters in good quality Albian reservoirs. The find complements the previous Moho F discovery, which combined feature estimated recoverable resources of 100 billion barrels. The new find is particularly significant given its proximity to existing production infrastructure, allowing for cost-effective tie-backs and accelerated commercialization. This includes the Alima and Likouf FPSO facilities which have a combined current production capacity of 90,000 bpd.

For TotalEnergies, this latest discovery aligns closely with the company's plans to expand production capacity across key licenses in the Congo. The company committed over $500 million in 2025 to expand the Moho Nord complex, with the latest find showcasing the viability of infrastructure-led exploration. By leveraging existing FPSO facilities, the Moho G discovery will unlock additional resources at Congo's biggest oil producing block while enhancing overall project economics and long-term resilience.

“TotalEnergies' latest discovery in Congo sends a strong message to the market – this is a country where infrastructure, policy and partnership come together to unlock real value. Congo is proving that exploration is not just about frontier basins, but about maximizing what you already have and doing it smarter, faster and more efficiently,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

Beyond Moho Nord, Congo's exploration landscape continues to evolve as operators pursue additional volumes across both offshore and onshore margins. Major campaigns include Perenco's February 2026 launch of the Kombi 2 platform - a $200 million facility targeting additional reserves of 10 million barrels at the Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II field. The new-generation infrastructure will host a six-well drilling campaign starting in 2026, aimed at bolstering production and optimizing field efficiency.

Congo's energy ambitions transcend the oil sector, with the start of the Eni-led Nguya FLNG unit in December 2025 signaling the second phase of the Congo LNG project. The 2.4 million-ton-per-annum (mtpa) facility complements the operational 0.6 mtpa Tango vessel, bringing total project capacity to 3 mtpa. The integrated development processed gas from the Nené and Litchendjili fields at the Marine XII license, making the country Africa's fifth biggest LNG exporter.

As Congo continues to align policy, infrastructure and investment, the country is entering a new era of exploration - one defined not only by scale, but by strategic execution. With global demand evolving and capital becoming more selective, Congo's model offers a compelling blueprint for sustainable upstream growth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.