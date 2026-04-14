Steve Aoki Sells Nfts As Prices Collapse

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Steve Aoki, a prominent disc jockey (DJ) and cryptocurrency bull, is selling his non-fungible tokens (NFTS) and cryptocurrency holdings as prices collapse.

In 2021, Aoki predicted publicly that NFTs would be "part of culture" within five years. But now, he is liquidating what's left of his multi-million-dollar crypto portfolio.

Data shows Aoki's crypto wallet has sold its Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) holdings, as well as several memecoins such as Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: $SHIB) in recent days.

Aoki is also reportedly offloading several NFTs that have lost most of their value.

The DJ paid over $800,000 U.S. for seven Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs in 2021, when he was a celebrity advocate for digital art.

Those Bored Ape NFTs are now worth a total of $97,000 U.S., an 88% decline from his purchase price.

Aoki reportedly hasn't found a buyer for his Bored Ape NFTs. But his move to sell the NFTs comes after the market collapsed in recent years.

The average price of a Bored Ape NFT has fallen from over $400,000 U.S. in early 2022 to $14,000 U.S. today, a decline of 97%.

NFT prices remained depressed even during the 2023–2025 bull market in crypto, when Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) reached an all-time high of just over $126,000 U.S.