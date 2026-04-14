Petrobras Unlocks R$65 Billion In New Investment: Sergipe Oil Platforms And Fertilizer Plant

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Petrobras approved the final investment decision for SEAP I in the Sergipe-Alagoas deepwater basin, joining the SEAP II approval from December 2025. Together, the two modules represent over R$60 billion (~$11.5 billion) in total investment and an estimated 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

- Separately, the board approved US$1 billion (~R$5 billion) to restart construction of the UFN-III fertilizer plant in Três Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul, with commercial operations expected in 2029. The project had been frozen since 2015.

- The dual announcement signals Petrobras doubling down on both upstream production and import substitution, with the Iran war lending urgency to fertilizer self-sufficiency and domestic oil supply.

Two board approvals in one night: R$60 billion for a new deepwater oil frontier and US$1 billion to revive a fertilizer plant frozen for a decade. Petrobras is making the biggest capex commitment of the Lula era.

Petrobras SEAP investment cleared its final hurdle on Monday when the board approved the decision to develop SEAP I in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin, completing the greenlight for both modules of the Sergipe Águas Profundas deepwater project. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the combined SEAP I and SEAP II investment exceeds R$60 billion (~$11.5 billion) and will install two floating production platforms with joint capacity of 240,000 barrels of oil per day and 22 million cubic meters of daily gas processing.

On the same evening, Petrobras announced US$1 billion (~R$5 billion) to restart the UFN-III fertilizer plant in Três Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul-a project that had been paralyzed since 2015 and became a symbol of the state company's abandoned industrial ambitions. President Magda Chambriard told Exame that construction contracts have already been signed, with urea storage capacity expected by mid-2027 and full commercial operations in 2029.

Petrobras SEAP Investment: A New Oil Frontier

The SEAP project covers light crude fields in the Budião, Agulhinha, and Palombeta clusters, roughly 80 kilometers off the coast of Sergipe. SBM Offshore will build both FPSOs-designated P-81 and P-87-under a build-operate-transfer model, with contracts expected to be signed in May 2026. The project also includes 32 subsea wells and a 134-kilometer gas pipeline (111 km offshore, 23 km onshore).

SEAP II, approved in December 2025, is scheduled to begin production in 2030 with gas exports starting in 2031. SEAP I will follow after the current five-year business plan period. Together, Petrobras estimates the two modules will yield more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent over their productive lives, establishing the Sergipe-Alagoas basin as Brazil's first major production frontier outside the pre-salt.

UFN-III: The Fertilizer Bet

The UFN-III plant will produce approximately 3,600 tonnes per day of urea and 2,200 tonnes per day of ammonia when fully operational. At that capacity, it would supply roughly 15% of Brazil's nitrogenous fertilizer demand-a significant step for a country that currently imports virtually all of its urea. Combined with the recently reactivated FAFEN plants in Bahia and Sergipe, Petrobras aims to cover 35% of national nitrogenous fertilizer consumption.

The timing is driven by two forces. President Lula has pushed since 2023 for Petrobras to return to fertilizer production after the previous management sold or shuttered all three plants. The Iran war has added commercial urgency: the Hormuz shipping disruption threatens supply chains for imported fertilizers just as Brazil enters the 2026/27 planting season.

Investment Context and Market Implications

The combined R$65 billion in approvals represents the largest single-day capex commitment of Chambriard's tenure and sits within Petrobras's US$109 billion five-year business plan for 2026–2030. For investors, the SEAP project is a production growth story: 240,000 barrels per day of light crude capacity arriving as Brazil's existing pre-salt fields begin their natural decline curves. For the government, UFN-III is an election-year deliverable that connects energy security to agricultural competitiveness.

The risk is execution. Petrobras's fertilizer track record includes the original UFN-III abandonment after R$3.5 billion had already been spent, and running a deepwater mega-project and a greenfield industrial plant simultaneously will test the company's broader capex discipline under Chambriard. Analysts at XP noted that while higher oil prices are positive for Petrobras, government-imposed pricing constraints on diesel and gasoline limit the upside translation to the stock.

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