Shoolini University Launches Robotics, AI Centre With Sirena Tech

A Private University in Solan on Tuesday announced the launch of a Centre for Robotics and Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with Sirena Technologies, aimed at bridging the gap between academia and industry through hands-on training and innovation.

According to an official press release from the Shoolini University, the Centre has been established under the university's Department of AI, Computer and Data Science and will focus on industrial-grade robotics, humanoid systems, and applied learning for students.

The initiative seeks to enhance multidisciplinary research across engineering, computing, and data science while equipping students with practical exposure to emerging technologies.

The launch event featured live demonstrations of humanoid systems and technical sessions led by Sirena's engineering team.

Bridging Academia and Industry

"Our mission is to translate academic research directly into implementation," said Vishal Anand. The founder and pro vice chancellor of Shoolini University.

"As industries rapidly evolve in AI, automation, and robotics, this centre reinforces our commitment to innovation-driven education, enabling students to become problem-solvers and industry-ready professionals." He added.

Collaboration and Training Programs

As part of the collaboration, a three-month training programme will be conducted by industry experts from Sirena Technologies, including faculty training and project-based learning. The partnership will also extend to mentorship, curriculum design, and student placements.

Emphasis on Industry Exposure

Highlighting the importance of industry exposure, the CEO and founder of Sirena Technologies, Hariharan Bojan, said, "Robotics is moving from labs to real-world applications. Early exposure for students is a game-changer. By aligning training with industry use cases, we make the transition from classroom to deployment faster and more effective."

Future Plans and Research Environment

The Centre will function as a live environment for training and applied research, with plans to expand into interdisciplinary programmes in AI and automation.

About Shoolini University

Established in 2009, Shoolini University is a research-driven institution based in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, known for its focus on innovation, global collaborations, and industry-linked academic programmes. (ANI)

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