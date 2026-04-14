Anup Jalota Remembers Asha Bhosle: Her Voice, Legacy Can Never Fade

Padma Shri singer Anup Jalota joined millions across the country in remembering legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle, calling her an artist whose voice and legacy can never truly fade. Asha Bhosle, one of the most celebrated names in Indian music, passed away on April 12. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai on April 13, where family members, admirers and members of the film and music fraternity gathered to pay their final respects.

Anup Jalota's Tribute

Speaking to ANI, Jalota reflected on the emotional loss, but said Asha Bhosle will continue to live in people's everyday lives with her songs. "Ashaji's absence will never truly be felt by us, because she has given us so much. We remember her every day. We listen to her songs every day. So how can we say that she is no longer with us? She may not be here in physical form, but her presence remains," he said.

"Whatever she came into this world to do, she accomplished far more than that. It's rare for anyone to achieve so much in one lifetime, or to be so versatile," he added.

An Unparalleled Legacy in Indian Music

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian music, Asha Bhosle's repertoire spanned classical compositions, ghazals, cabaret songs, and contemporary pop. She holds a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister late Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music.

Iconic Collaborations and Hits

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema. Her iconic hits include 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja' and the rebellious 'Dum Maro Dum.' (ANI)

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