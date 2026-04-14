Major Fire Breaks Out In London's Wallington 8 Engines On Spot
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are responding to a fire on Roe Way, Wallington, according to a statement by London's Official Fire Brigade on Tuesday.
In an official statement, it noted that one of the Brigade's 32m ladders has been deployed to the scene. Traffic in the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond.
Details of the Response
As per the statement, the Brigade received the first of over 10 calls reporting the fire at 1549. Firefighters from Wallington, Croydon, Purley and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Traffic Disruption and AdvisoriesIn a post on X, London's Official Fire Brigade informed that traffic in the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond.
Traffic in the surrounding area was impacted, and authorities advised avoiding the area.
No Casualties Reported
There are no reported casualties yet.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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