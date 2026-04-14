DMK, BJP Clash Over FCRA Bill, Dynasty Politics Ahead Of TN Polls

The political temperature in Tamil Nadu reached a boiling point on Tuesday as the state prepares for the April 23 Assembly elections. DMK leader and senior advocate P Wilson launched a sharp counter-offensive against the Union Government's proposed FCRA Amendment Bill 2026, while Union Minister JP Nadda characterised the ruling DMK as a party defined by "dynastic politics, money, and kickbacks." The exchange marks a deepening divide between the Dravidian major and the saffron party over legislative transparency and state governance.

DMK Slams Centre Over FCRA Bill

Speaking to ANI, Wilson raised an alarm over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill 2026, which is expected to be a focal point in the upcoming special session of Parliament. Wilson argued that the proposed changes are designed to stifle civil society organisations and restrict the autonomy of non-governmental groups. "The proposed FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 raises serious concerns regarding transparency and the functioning of NGOs. Any amendment must ensure that democratic values and the autonomy of civil society organisations are protected," he said.

Reacting to JP Nadda's recent statement, Wilson said, "Statements from the Union government must reflect inclusivity and accountability. Policies should be aimed at strengthening democratic institutions rather than creating apprehension among stakeholders."

He further criticised the recent appointment of the DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) In-Charge, urging the Election Commission of India to act with greater transparency and impartiality to maintain public trust. "Institutions like the Election Commission must act independently and ensure that appointments are made transparently and impartially. This is essential to uphold public trust," he added.

The remarks come amid ongoing discussions around legislative changes and administrative appointments, drawing reactions from various political quarters.

JP Nadda Launches Scathing Attack on DMK

Simultaneously, JP Nadda released the party's manifesto for the Tamil Nadu elections, using the platform to launch a blistering attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin's administration. The BJP released its manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, promising a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to all women heads of households and a one-time sum of Rs 10,000 to every household. The party has promised three LPG cylinders free of cost, each on the occasions of Pongal, Tamil Puthandu and Deepavali. Nadda redefined DMK as the "dynastic, money and kickbacks" party, alleging that the state's "cultural capital" has been converted into a "crime capital."

Addressing the manifesto release event in Chennai, Nadda accused the ruling DMK of corruption and a surge in crime. He alleged that the DMK and its allies have converted Tamil Nadu into the "crime capital". He said, "I am wishing everyone a happy Tamil year on behalf of the BJP. Today is also the 135th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. He was the chief architect of the Constitution, and his contribution to the legal field is immense. "Tamil Nadu is the cradle of one of the world's oldest civilisations, and we are proud of it. But if I talk about DMK and its allies, we find that the cultural capital has now converted into a crime capital. Tamil Nadu did not fail at any point in time, but the DMK made it fail. The pulse of people is that there is a lot of resentment against the DMK, dynastic politics, crime and corruption. In this election, we will see that the people will expose this unholy alliance," he added.

'DMK stands for Dynastic, Money, and Kickbacks'

Nadda claimed a 56% surge in crimes against women and a 125% rise in POCSO cases over the last five years, accusing the DMK of failing to fulfill 70% of its 2021 poll promises. He said, "It is a dynastic party with MK Stalin at the top, and Udhayanidhi after him, Kanimozhi as a partner and Sabareesan is the manager. DMK has betrayed the faith of the women, youth, farmers and marginal sections of the society. In the last five years, 8,0008 murders have taken place and sexual assault and gang violence have penetrated every street of Tamil Nadu. There is a 56 per cent surge in crime against women and a 125 per cent rise in POCSO cases. It is one of the leaders as far as the drugs are concerned; there is a 51 per cent surge in drug-related offences. They have sought to fill their pockets. DMK is the Dynastic, Money and Kickbacks' party. Stalin is not only corrupt but a protector of the corrupt. All members of his family are making money. They do not even hesitate to swindle the money of temple hoondis.

"Prime Minister Modi's government is accountable, responsible, proactive and a report card government. More than 70 per cent of the DMK's manifesto promises have not been fulfilled. They did not hesitate in demeaning Sanatanis, the Hindus," the BJP leader added.

The BJP is contesting 27 seats in the Assembly while being in alliance with the AIADMK, part of the National Democratic Alliance, on 27 seats.

Polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will take place on April 23, with counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)