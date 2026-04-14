Women's Reservation: Shiv Sena Backs Amendment For Pre-2029 Rollout

Shiv Sena Backs Early Implementation

Shiv Sena, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, extended the party's support for an amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam for the effective implementation of women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies before 2029.

Shiv Sena has 7 MPs in Lok Sabha, and with Shinde's support, the BJP finds itself in a comfortable position to pass the Constitution amendment bill that the government intends to move in a special sitting of Parliament on April 16-18 for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha from 2029.

Shinde Lauds 'Golden Chapter' in Indian Democracy

In the letter to PM Modi, Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde stated that "bill will pave the way for the effective implementation of women's reservation in legislatures and the Lok Sabha, marking a golden chapter in the journey of Indian democracy."

"This initiative is not merely a legislative reform, but a transformative step towards ensuring the decisive participation of women in governance and nation-building. It reflects your (PM Modi's) unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and women's empowerment, further strengthening the foundation of our inclusive democracy," he said.

Emphasising on the importance of the bill, Shinde said, "I extend my full and unwavering support to this reform. We remain fully dedicated to your vision of a strong, inclusive, and developed India."

Government's Amendment and Delimitation Plans

The Government has planned two major amendments, including a separate Delimitation Bill. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments. The government has proposed increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 as part of its intention to implement the Women's Reservation Act from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, with 815 seats proposed to the states and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories, according to sources.

PM Modi Urges Unanimous Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all political parties to support the proposed amendment bill, expressing confidence that by 2029, women will have stronger representation and greater rights in legislative bodies

"After four decades of anticipation, Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. This has ensured 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. All parties came forward to support this important law. The rights that women have now received should not face any delay in implementation. It should be implemented now. Lok Sabha elections will be held in 2029, followed by the ongoing state assembly elections. It should be implemented before 2029. This is the sentiment of the nation. This is the desire of Nari Shakti," he said at an event in Dehradun.

"Let all political parties come together and advance this work concerning the rights of the country's sisters and daughters with a unanimous consensus," PM Modi said.

Opposition Raises Concerns

Opposition parties have expressed their concerns about the proposed delimitation bill, alleging that it will limit the representation of the southern states in the Lok Sabha. Opposition parties have also objected to the government's "rushing" of the bill before the general census.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)