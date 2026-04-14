Delhi Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Proclaimed Offender In Arms Act Case

Delhi Police of Dwarka District on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man, who was declared a proclaimed offender for evading trial in an Arms Act case. The accused, identified as Sadaab, son of Ishtekaar Ali and a resident of Guru Dyal Vihar, Chanchal Park, Delhi, was declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) on April 1, 2026, by South West/Dwarka Court. He was wanted in connection with the Arms Act case and Section 506 of the IPC.

The Arrest Operation

Acting on directions from the DCP Dwarka, a special team was constituted to trace proclaimed offenders. The team, led by Inspector Harish Kumar and including HC Kulwant Singh, HC Mahesh, Ct. Ashok, and Ct. Ankur received secret information on April 8, 2026, in the Najafgarh area regarding the accused's presence in Guru Dyal Vihar. Following the tip-off, the team immediately laid a trap and apprehended Sadaab with the assistance of a secret informer. He was arrested under Section 35.1(D) BNSS, and a Daily Diary entry (DD No. 46 A) was subsequently recorded at PS BHD Nagar.

Accused's Criminal History

According to the police, Sadaab has a history of involvement in three previous criminal cases, including two theft-related FIRs registered at the Najafgarh and Dabri police stations. The operation was carried out under the supervision of ACP Subhash Malik, ACP Operations, Dwarka. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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