In Hormuz War Of Words, US Illustrates Threat With 'Drug Boat' Hit

MENAFN - Asia Times) On Monday, US President Donald Trump threatened to expand his administration's boat-bombing spree to Iranian vessels that“come anywhere close” to the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz that the president had ordered over the weekend.

Trump wrote on social media that Iranian vessels seen approaching the blockade“will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea.”

“It is quick and brutal,” the president added.

The US military demonstrated on Monday, attacking a vessel in the eastern Pacific that was accused, without reported evidence, of engaging in“narco-trafficking operations.” The strike killed at least two people and brought the known death toll from the Trump administration's boat-bombing spree in international waters to more than 170.

Mutual threats

Meanwhile, as the US on Monday was beginning its naval blockade of Hormuz, a spokesperson for Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued Iran's own warning to the US.

“If the war continues, we will unveil capacities that the enemy has no idea about,” said Sardar Mohibi, according to the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.“We will unveil warfare methods that the enemy will have little ability to counter.”

As Iran's Press TV reported, Iranian Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaqari also commented on the blockade, which began at 10:00 am US Eastern time Monday, stressing that“enemy-affiliated vessels do not and will not have the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Other vessels will be allowed to transit the strait in compliance with the regulations of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Zolfaqari said.“If the security of ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman will remain safe,