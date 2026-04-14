Richard Gregory

Honorary Professor of Genetics, Evolution & Environment, UCL

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I studied Ecology at York University, completing a DPhil in Epidemiology and Ecology at Oxford University in 1991, and moved on to hold a Junior Research Fellowship at St Cross College, Oxford. From Oxford, I joined the British Trust for Ornithology, as the Head of the Census Unit, moving on to the RSPB in 1999, as the Head of the Monitoring.

I am a Professor of Conservation Science and Head of Monitoring Conservation Science at the RSPB Centre for Conservation Science, and a member of the RSPB's Science Leadership Team. I was made an Honorary Professor at UCL in 2016 and spend time at the UCL's Centre for Biodiversity and Environment Research (CBER).

I am involved in a range of research collaborations with academics, NGOs and government agencies and engage with nature practice and policy related to national governments, EU, UN and CBD. I am a member of the IUCN/SSC Species Monitoring Specialist Group, the Biodiversity Indicator Partnership, UK Biodiversity Indicators Steering Group and act on various expert panels.

–present Honorary Professor of Genetics, Evolution & Environment, UCL

Experience