Richard Gregory
- Honorary Professor of Genetics, Evolution & Environment, UCL
I studied Ecology at York University, completing a DPhil in Epidemiology and Ecology at Oxford University in 1991, and moved on to hold a Junior Research Fellowship at St Cross College, Oxford. From Oxford, I joined the British Trust for Ornithology, as the Head of the Census Unit, moving on to the RSPB in 1999, as the Head of the Monitoring.
I am a Professor of Conservation Science and Head of Monitoring Conservation Science at the RSPB Centre for Conservation Science, and a member of the RSPB's Science Leadership Team. I was made an Honorary Professor at UCL in 2016 and spend time at the UCL's Centre for Biodiversity and Environment Research (CBER).
I am involved in a range of research collaborations with academics, NGOs and government agencies and engage with nature practice and policy related to national governments, EU, UN and CBD. I am a member of the IUCN/SSC Species Monitoring Specialist Group, the Biodiversity Indicator Partnership, UK Biodiversity Indicators Steering Group and act on various expert panels.
- –present Honorary Professor of Genetics, Evolution & Environment, UCL
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