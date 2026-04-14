Jonathan Conlin

Professor of Modern History, University of Southampton

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I am a historian of cultural history from c. 1750 to the present. Recent books include histories of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the authorized bicentenary history of the National Gallery, London. In 2017 I co-founded The Lausanne Project (TLP), which explores the legacy of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne a century on, in particular its role in shaping attitudes towards identity and migration in the Near/Middle East. I recently completed a biography of the Chevalière D'Eon (1728-1810), the French trans diplomat and spy, that will be published by Bloomsbury in October 2026.

2006–present Professor, University of Southampton



2003 University of Cambridge, PhD

2000 University of London (Courtauld Institute), MA 1998 University of Oxford, BA



Fellow of the Royal Historical Society Fellow of the Historical Association

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships