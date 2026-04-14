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Russian Attack On Dnipro: 12 Seriously Injured

Russian Attack On Dnipro: 12 Seriously Injured


2026-04-14 03:08:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Ukrinform.

“22 people injured in the enemy attack on Dnipro remain in hospitals. Twelve are in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition,” the post reads.

The injured suffered abdominal, chest, and limb wounds. The victims experienced severe psychological stress, and psychologists are already working with some of them.

He added that another five injured people are receiving outpatient treatment.

Read also: Russians strike Kryvyi Rih infrastructure again, causing fire

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the missile strike on Dnipro killed four people and injured 25. One of the wounded later died in hospital.

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UkrinForm

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