Day Of Mourning Declared In Dnipro For Victims Of Rocket Attack
“Russia killed five people. My condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. City hospitals are also continuing to fight for the lives of the injured,” the mayor said.Read also: Russian attack on Dnipro: 12 seriously injured
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 14, the Russian army struck Dnipro with a missile.
Initial reports indicated four dead and 25 wounded, ten of whom were in critical condition. It later emerged that one of the victims had died in the hospital
Photo: Police
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