Germany And Ukraine Establish Two Joint Ventures For Interceptor Drones And Unmanned Ground Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in the company's press release, which is available to Ukrinform.

As noted, Quantum WIY Industries (QWI), together with its Ukrainian partner company WIY Drones, will strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities. The joint venture will focus on developing and scaling air defense capabilitie, particularly in the field of interceptor drones and related technologies.

The creation of QWI follows Quantum Systems' delivery of 15,000“Strila” interceptor drones to the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The joint venture, Quantum Tencore Industries (QTI), together with its Ukrainian partner Tencore, will focus on scaling up production of battle-proven unmanned ground systems.

Hendrik Kramer, Vice President of Ground Systems at Quantum Systems, said:“With Quantum Tencore Industries, we are combining Ukraine's real-world operational experience with cutting-edge capabilities in autonomy and industrial development to shape the next generation of ground systems.”

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“This partnership is more than just technology; it's a combination of strengths. No single company or country can build the future of unmanned systems on its own-only through true partnership do we have a real chance of success. Together, we are creating solutions that make our countries stronger and, most importantly, help defend and support the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the ground,” said Roman Tkachenko, co-founder and CBDO of Tencore.

As reported, the first joint venture-Quantum Frontline Industries (QFI)-was launched late last year in partnership with the Ukrainian manufacturer Frontline Robotics. In February of this year, a memorandum of intent was signed to establish these joint ventures.