Amman Landmarks To Glow In National Colors For Jordanian Flag Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 14 (Petra) -- The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) announced on Tuesday that the Abdoun Bridge and the Sixth Circle Towers will be illuminated with the colors of the Jordanian flag from April 15–17 to commemorate Jordanian Flag Day.In a statement marking the national occasion, which falls this Thursday under the theme "Our Flag is High," GAM detailed a series of celebratory activities designed to engage the public and strengthen national pride.National flags will be distributed to motorists and citizens across various areas within the municipality's jurisdiction. The Jordanian flag will also be hoisted on high masts, public squares, and main roads, as well as on the entrances and rooftops of GAM buildings and its fleet of vehicles. In a unique initiative, GAM will install flags in residential neighborhoods and atop buildings that have recently received new occupancy permits.Furthermore, a promotional video highlighting the symbolism and historical significance of the flag will be launched across GAM's social media platforms, accompanied by commemorative advertisements on electronic screens throughout the city's streets and squares.The municipality emphasized that celebrating this occasion reinforces the flag as a symbol of sovereignty, national unity, and identity. It shows loyalty to the Hashemite leadership and honors the ongoing journey of national development and contribution.