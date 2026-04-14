Used Tractors Market Size To Reach USD 53.24 Billion By 2031, Driven By Digital Sales Channels And Rising Demand For Cost-Effective Farm Equipment

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"Used Tractors Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Explore the used tractors market (2026–2031) with Mordor Intelligence. Get in-depth insights on market size, share, revenue, segments, key drivers, latest trends, and growth opportunities shaping the future of sustainable construction.

The used tractors market is gaining steady traction as farmers and agricultural businesses shift toward cost-efficient equipment solutions. According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the used tractors market size was valued at USD 37.9 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 40.11 billion in 2026 to reach USD 53.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period. The market growth of used tractors is supported by rising prices of new agricultural machinery and tighter access to farm credit, which are encouraging buyers to opt for pre-owned tractors.

The availability of well-maintained equipment from farm consolidation activities is also strengthening supply. At the same time, certified pre-owned programs and expanding dealer networks are improving buyer confidence. These factors collectively contribute to a stable used tractors industry outlook and reinforce the long-term used tractors market forecast.

Key Trends Shaping the Used Tractors Market

Digital Platforms Expanding Market Reach

One of the most noticeable used tractor market trends is the increasing use of digital auction platforms and online marketplaces. Farmers now rely on mobile-based bidding systems and online listings to explore inventory across regions. This shift has improved price transparency and enabled quicker transactions. Buyers can access equipment details, inspection reports, and images without needing physical visits, which helps maintain consistent market activity.

Certified Pre-Owned Programs Building Trust

Certified pre-owned tractors are gaining popularity as they reduce uncertainty around equipment quality. These programs typically include inspection processes, service records, and limited warranties. Buyers are willing to pay a premium for such assurance, which helps maintain resale value and supports overall used tractors market share growth. This trend is particularly strong among buyers seeking relatively newer equipment with reliable performance.

High Cost of New Equipment Driving Demand

The rising cost of new tractors continues to push demand toward used alternatives. Farmers are increasingly focused on managing operational costs and avoiding large financial commitments. Used tractors offer a practical balance between performance and affordability, making them a preferred choice for both small-scale and large-scale farming operations.

Used Tractors Market Segmentation

By Horsepower



Below 40 HP

40 HP – 100 HP Above 100 HP

By Drive Type



Two-Wheel Drive Four-Wheel Drive

By Sales Channel



Franchise and Independent Dealers

Physical Auctions / Wholesale Online Marketplaces

By Tractor Type



Compact Utility Tractors

Row Crop Tractors

Orchard Tractors Sub-Compact Tractors

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Key Players in the Used Tractors Market



Deere & Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Kubota Corporation

Conclusion

The used tractors market is expected to maintain steady growth as agricultural businesses continue to prioritize cost efficiency and operational flexibility. The shift toward digital platforms, combined with growing trust in certified pre-owned equipment, is creating a more transparent and accessible marketplace. At the same time, the rising cost of new machinery ensures continued demand for used alternatives.

Overall, the used tractors market forecast indicates a stable and expanding industry, supported by evolving buyer preferences and stronger distribution channels. As the used tractors industry continues to adapt to changing agricultural needs, it is likely to remain an essential part of the global farm equipment ecosystem.

Industry Related Reports:

Agricultural Machinery Market - The agricultural machinery market was valued at USD 151.55 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 159.63 billion in 2026 to reach USD 206.93 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.33%. Growth is supported by increasing farm mechanization, rising labor shortages, and the need for higher productivity across large-scale farming operations.

Agricultural Tractors Market - The agricultural tractors market is expected to grow from USD 65 billion in 2025 to USD 68.55 billion in 2026 and reach USD 89.43 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.46%. Demand is driven by expanding agricultural activities, government support for farm equipment, and the need for efficient land preparation and harvesting.

Agriculture Drones Market - The agriculture drones market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2026 to USD 3.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.72%. Growth is fueled by precision farming practices, real-time crop monitoring, and increasing adoption of data-driven agriculture technologies.

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