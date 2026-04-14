Salah Dropped, Isak Starts For Liverpool In Comeback Attempt Against PSG

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah was left on the bench by Arne Slot for what could be the Egyptian's final Champions League game at Liverpool as Alexander Isak started for the first time since December against Paris Saint-Germain.

The English champions trail 2-0 from the first leg of the quarter-final tie against the holders.



Liverpool's Swedish striker #09 Alexander Isak attends a team training session at their training ground in Kirkby, Liverpool, north-west England on April 13, 2026, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League, quarter final second leg football match against Paris Saint-Germain. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP)

Salah, who will leave Liverpool after nine seasons at the end of the campaign, was not used at all by Slot as Liverpool were outclassed at the Parc des Princes last week.

The 33-year-old returned to the starting line-up and scored in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland.

But he was left out, with club record signing Isak preferred alongside Hugo Ekitke and Florian Wirtz in attack.

Isak has scored just three times since his £125 million ($168 million) move from Newcastle in an injury-disrupted first season at Anfield and only made his return from a broken leg as a substitute in the first leg.

PSG are unchanged as they look to reach the last four for the third consecutive season.