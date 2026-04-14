Intetics Among The First Globally To Earn ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification For AI Management Systems

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NAPLES, Fla., April 14, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Intetics Inc., a global technology company specializing in custom software development and AI-powered solutions, has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the world's first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).







Image caption: Intetics Inc. achieves ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems, following a four-month governance and audit process.

This milestone places Intetics among a select group of organizations worldwide that develop AI solutions with structured governance, transparency, and accountability.

Issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO/IEC 42001 establishes a framework for responsible AI development, risk management, and operational transparency. The certification follows an extensive audit process, including a detailed technical review of Intetics' AI architectures, governance registers, and delivery methodologies.

A RIGOROUS PATH TO CERTIFICATION

Achieving ISO 42001 required a substantial organizational commitment spanning four months of intensive preparation. The initiative involved:

29 new policies and procedures developed and implemented 10 dedicated AI governance registers created Cross-functional collaboration across engineering, legal, and compliance teams

Unlike conventional IT certifications that focus primarily on documentation, ISO 42001 demands demonstrable evidence of how AI systems function in practice from data provenance and model transparency to safety mechanisms and ethical decision-making frameworks.

“One of the most unexpected parts of the audit was a deep dive into the technical architecture of one of our AI solutions. We had to involve our engineers to walk the auditor through the full design of a computer vision system we had built for a client and explain how each component worked in practice,” said Pavlo Yalovol, VP of Innovation, Intetics Inc.

TRANSFORMATIVE IMPACT ON AI DELIVERY

Beyond the certification itself, the process drove meaningful improvements across Intetics' AI delivery practices:

Stronger data provenance and traceability across all AI projects Enhanced AI safety mechanisms embedded into the development lifecycle Greater transparency across AI systems and client-facing solutions A fully auditable, enterprise-grade AI Management System aligned with global standards

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR CLIENTS

For enterprises adopting AI, ISO 42001 certification signals that Intetics meets the highest internationally recognized standard for responsible AI governance. Clients benefit from:

Structured AI governance frameworks applied to every engagement Full visibility into AI systems, data flows, and model behaviors Ethical, explainable, and safe AI solutions by design Alignment with the EU AI Act and other emerging regulatory requirements Reduced compliance risk and higher trust in AI-powered business outcomes

ISO 42001 certification joins Intetics' existing portfolio of internationally recognized quality standards including ISO 9001 for Quality Management and ISO 27001 for Information Security Management, reinforcing the company's position as a trusted, enterprise-grade AI engineering partner for global organizations.

POSITIONING FOR THE EU AI ACT AND GLOBAL REGULATION

ISO/IEC 42001 certification is also a strategic asset in the context of rapidly evolving AI regulation. The EU AI Act which began phased enforcement in 2024 and applies to any organization offering AI-enabled products or services to EU customers, requires demonstrable governance, transparency, and risk management practices. For enterprises seeking compliant AI partners, ISO/IEC 42001 provides a strong, auditable foundation that aligns with these expectations.

By achieving certification now, Intetics gives clients a clear compliance advantage as global AI legislation continues to evolve.

PARTNER WITH A CERTIFIED AI GOVERNANCE LEADER

Organizations looking to develop AI solutions that are powerful, transparent, and compliant with global standards are invited to connect with Intetics. As one of the first companies worldwide to hold ISO/IEC 42001 certification, Intetics brings proven governance frameworks, deep AI engineering expertise, and over 30-year track record of delivering measurable outcomes.

To discuss your AI project or learn more about Intetics' certified AI governance practices:

Visit: Call: +1 (239) 217-4907 or Toll Free +1 (877) SOFTDEV Email: ...

ABOUT INTETICS INC.

Founded in 1995, Intetics is a U.S.-based global technology company delivering custom software development, AI/ML-driven solutions, and distributed team models such as Remote In-Sourcing®. Leveraging advanced technologies and its proprietary TETRATM platform, Intetics enables scalable, high-quality outcomes. The company holds ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications and is recognized among global outsourcing and innovation leaders.

News Source: Intetics Inc.

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.