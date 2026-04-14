PFAS And Financial Risk: What Lenders, Insurers, And Investors Need To Know

Per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a growing financial liability, not just an environmental issue, affecting asset values, loan security, insurance coverage, and Merger & Acquisition (M&A) transactions. Regulatory risk is accelerating globally, with expanding state-level enforcement and specific PFAS-containing product bans in the U.S., Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) liability exposure, and international prohibitions such as Australia's Industrial Chemicals Environmental Management Standard (IChEMS) framework. Failure to screen for PFAS during underwriting or due diligence can result in Potentially Responsible Party (PRP) liability, litigation, borrower default, and multimillion-dollar remediation costs. Financial institutions should integrate PFAS screening into Phase I/II ESAs, portfolio risk assessments, supply chain reviews, and M&A negotiations. Proactive PFAS risk management reduces financial exposure, improves underwriting clarity, and protects long-term portfolio stability.

MENAFN - 3BL) Key Takeaways: PFAS and Financial Risk

PFAS are not just an environmental problem. They are a rapidly escalating financial risk for lenders, insurers, and investors. This remains true despite the recent delays and rollbacks of some PFAS regulations under the current presidential administration.

From loan portfolios and M&A due diligence to insurance claims and investment decisions, PFAS contamination is reshaping the financial landscape. The risks associated with these“forever chemicals” are as real and persistent as the compounds themselves.

Proactively identifying, assessing, and managing PFAS-related financial exposures is critical for financial institutions to mitigate risk, protect assets, and ensure long-term stability.

Where PFAS Poses Financial Risks

The widespread use of PFAS in manufacturing, combined with the ability of these chemicals to filter into the environment, means that the financial risks associated with them are extremely far-reaching. These are just some of the segments that can feel surprisingly strong effects of PFAS implications:

Real Estate and Property Values: Properties affected by PFAS contamination can lose significant value, become unsellable, or require extensive remediation. Loan Portfolios: Financial institutions face increased risk of loan defaults tied to contaminated properties or businesses burdened by cleanup costs, regulatory penalties, or litigation. M&A Due Diligence: Unquantified PFAS liabilities can derail transactions or lead to unexpected post-acquisition losses. Insurance Claims: As PFAS-related environmental claims continue to grow insurers are increasingly excluding PFAS from pollution coverage. Investment Decisions: Transparency around PFAS management has become a differentiator for companies seeking capital. Litigation and Reputational Risk: As regulatory enforcement increases, financial institutions and insured clients face litigation exposure, with the distinction between intentional and unintentional PFAS use emerging as a key factor.

Understanding PFAS Risks in Financial Contexts

To evaluate PFAS exposure effectively, financial institutions must understand two core drivers of risk: where contamination originates, and how regulatory frameworks assign liability. These factors directly influence asset valuation, underwriting decisions, and long-term portfolio stability.

Key Sources of Contamination

PFAS contamination often stems from industrial, municipal, and consumer product sources. This includes manufacturing and firefighting foam to wastewater discharge and everyday consumer goods. These chemicals are now found in most U.S. municipal water supplies, making PFAS nearly impossible to avoid in property and portfolio risk assessments.

Evolving PFAS Regulations

While certain federal PFAS rules in the United States have recently been delayed or narrowed, regulatory momentum has not slowed overall. Instead, it has shifted, with states and international jurisdictions accelerating their own enforcement frameworks.

States including California, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, and New Jersey continue advancing aggressive PFAS investigation, reporting, and cleanup requirements. Roughly half of U.S. states now have PFAS-related laws in place, particularly targeting consumer products such as food packaging, textiles, personal care items, and children's products.

Globally, the regulatory landscape is tightening further. In Australia, the IChEMS) framework took effect nationwide on July 1, 2025, prohibiting the import, manufacture, export, and use of certain PFAS - including perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluoroocatne sulfonic acid (PFOS), and perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS) - unless exempted. All states and territories have adopted the framework, and non-compliance may be treated as a pollution incident, exposing companies to enforcement and penalties.

At the international level, the Stockholm Convention continues expanding restrictions on long-chain PFAS production and trade, reinforcing a broader global phase-down of high-risk compounds.

For multinational lenders and investors, these global regulatory shifts introduce jurisdiction-specific liability exposure that can materially affect asset valuation, underwriting decisions, and long-term portfolio stability.

Because PFAS regulations are evolving rapidly and unevenly across jurisdictions, keeping up to date on all of them can feel like a full-time job. The Antea Group Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard provides clear, real-time visibility into PFAS regulatory activity worldwide, helping companies stay ahead of compliance changes and avoid unexpected liabilities. If your organization is unsure where it stands or how new requirements may apply, reach out to our team for guidance.

Strategies for Assessing and Managing PFAS Financial Exposure

Once PFAS risk drivers are understood, financial institutions must translate that insight into structured mitigation strategies. The following approaches help lenders, insurers, and investors quantify exposure across assets, transactions, and value chains - and reduce the likelihood of unexpected financial loss.

1. Enhanced Environmental Due Diligence

Integrate PFAS screening into Phase I and II Environmental Site Assessments (ESAs) to identify potential contamination early.

2. Portfolio Screening and Risk Ranking

Perform PFAS portfolio risk assessments to identify high-risk assets or companies based on historical site use, industry sector, and proximity to known PFAS sources.

3. Supply Chain PFAS Screening and Transparency

Screen supply chains for intentional and unintentional PFAS use to anticipate regulatory, product liability, and valuation risks.

4. Underwriting and Policy Development

Insurers should revisit policy language, exclusions, and underwriting practices to better address PFAS-related risks.

5. Contractual Protections in M&A

Include PFAS-specific indemnities, representations, and warranties to allocate liability appropriately between buyers and sellers during M&A transactions.

6. Probabilistic Cost Modeling

Use PFAS cost modeling and scenario-based analysis to estimate potential remediation, compliance, and litigation expenses.

7. Strategic Communication

Engage transparently with stakeholders, such as investors, borrowers, and regulators, about PFAS risks and mitigation strategies to build trust and confidence.

Case Example: Structured Due Diligence Preserves Deal Value

A private equity firm acquiring a power generation facility in Wisconsin incorporated targeted PFAS screening into its environmental review. Consultants identified historical use of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) and evidence of prior discharge into surrounding soils.

Armed with this information, the buyer negotiated a reduced purchase price and required the seller to retain responsibility for ongoing remediation, including soil excavation and groundwater monitoring.

By integrating enhanced due diligence, contractual protections, and forward-looking cost modeling, the buyer preserved transaction value and avoided inheriting significant long-term liabilities.

PFAS Remediation Challenges and Cost Implications

PFAS remediation is technically demanding and expensive, with no universal solution. Current remediation approaches often involve removing PFAS from contaminated water or soil and then using specialized treatment methods to destroy or permanently manage the chemicals. While newer destruction technologies show promise, they remain costly, complex, and not yet widely available. This contributes to uncertainty in cleanup timelines and total project costs.

For financial stakeholders, that uncertainty translates directly into cost variability and long-term liability. Cleanup expenses can easily reach into the millions, depending on site conditions, regulatory requirements, and evolving treatment standards. This cost variability can materially affect property valuations, loan security, insurance coverage, and investment performance, making early risk identification and realistic cost modeling essential.

By contrast, a national lender that financed redevelopment of a former industrial property without PFAS screening during underwriting later faced significant consequences when contamination was discovered years after closing. Historical use of firefighting foam and surface coatings had resulted in elevated PFAS levels, and under updated CERCLA regulations, the lender was designated as a PRP. Litigation, regulatory scrutiny, and cleanup obligations followed.

As remediation costs escalated into the millions, the property's value declined sharply, and the borrower ultimately defaulted - leaving the lender with a contaminated asset and long-term financial exposure that could have been mitigated through earlier screening and risk allocation.

Benefits of Proactive PFAS Risk Management

When addressed early and strategically, PFAS risk management delivers measurable financial and operational advantages for lenders, insurers, and investors. Key benefits include:

Reduced PFAS Financial Exposure: Early identification and mitigation minimize liability and cost. Informed Lending and Investment Decisions: Better insight into PFAS risk profiles improves financial resilience. Streamlined M&A Transactions: Reduced uncertainty supports smoother deal structuring, pricing, and negotiations. Improved Insurance Underwriting and Claims Management: Greater risk clarity strengthens understanding of PFAS-related exposures. Enhanced Reputation and Regulatory Standing: Demonstrated environmental stewardship supports compliance confidence and stakeholder trust.

Case Example: Proactive Due Diligence Protects Asset Value

A mid-sized regional bank evaluating a loan for the acquisition of a former manufacturing site identified potential PFAS exposure linked to historical fire suppression systems. Rather than proceeding with a standard Phase I ESA alone, the bank commissioned targeted soil and groundwater sampling.

Elevated PFAS levels were confirmed, prompting the bank to require site remediation and environmental insurance coverage prior to closing.

This proactive approach reduced liability exposure, protected collateral value, and ensured regulatory compliance. This demonstrated how structured PFAS risk management directly supports financial resilience.

PFAS Doesn't Have To Be“Forever”

PFAS represents a multifaceted and growing financial risk that can affect property values, portfolios, insurance coverage, and corporate transactions. Identifying and managing your financial risks associated with PFAS may seem like an impossible task, but it's important to remember that PFAS liabilities are not forever. With the right expert advice and early identification, the risks can be effectively managed and mitigated.

How Antea Group USA Supports the Financial Sector with PFAS

Antea Group provides specialized PFAS consulting services to help financial institutions understand and manage emerging environmental liabilities. Our offerings include:

PFAS due diligence for lending, M&A, and investment activities. PFAS portfolio risk assessments and cost modeling. Litigation and regulatory support for PFAS exposure. Integration with EHS due diligence to streamline environmental reviews.

With expertise in both the regulatory and financial dimensions of PFAS, Antea Group helps clients stay ahead of evolving PFAS compliance requirements while protecting business value and reputation. Do you have questions? Reach out to our experts today!