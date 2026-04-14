Fresh Start, Fresh Planet: 5 Steps To Reduce Waste During Spring Cleaning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) As the days get longer and the weather improves, many people often find the motivation to refresh their homes – and their habits.

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Spring cleaning is a perfect opportunity to reset, reorganize and make small changes that can help the planet. What's more, these changes are simple to implement and can even earn you some extra cash.

Consider these five easy waste-reduction tips from the experts at CalRecycle to help you jump into the season feeling organized and eco-friendly.

1. Recycle Kitchen Waste

As you clear out expired or forgotten food, sort items for maximum impact:



Remove plastic and non-compostable packaging and put spoiled or freezer-burned food into your green bin. These scraps can be turned into compost and clean energy, helping cut methane emissions from landfills. Toss empty, dry recyclables, including condiment bottles, glass jars, metal cans and plastic food containers, into your blue bin.



2. Cash in Empty Beverage Containers



Cleaning out your home may uncover some empty or forgotten beverage containers. Empty out leftover liquids and take eligible beverage containers for soda, water, juice, wine and distilled spirits to your nearest recycling site for cash back. Every California Redemption Value (CRV) beverage container you recycle saves resources and puts money back in your pocket. If you're short on time, donate your empty CRV beverage containers to your favorite nonprofit organization. Set up a separate bin just for eligible beverage containers and drop them off for donation when it's full.



3. Give Clothes and Household Items a Second Life



Dig into your closets and shelves to see what you can repair, repurpose or donate. Fix a missing button, turn old fabric into cleaning rags or give gently used items to a local free-exchange group or thrift store to reduce textile waste. Simple steps like these can keep usable items out of the landfill and help someone else put them to good use.



4. Declutter Paper and Electronics



Recycle junk mail, magazines and newspapers in your blue bin. Remove any plastic windows, wrap or stickers first. If you shred documents, place the shredded paper inside a paper bag before recycling. Bonus tip: Switching to digital statements and bills can help prevent paper clutter in the first place. Old electronics and used batteries don't belong in the trash. Gather them from drawers and cabinets then take them to an e-waste drop-off site or local household hazardous waste collection center for safe handling.



5. Refresh the Bathroom



When restocking soaps or cleaners, look for products that offer refillable containers (especially reusable glass and aluminum ones). It's a simple way to cut down on plastic waste.

When you finish bottles of shampoo, conditioner, soap or cleaning sprays, make sure they land in your recycling bin after you empty them out. Swap out single-use paper towels for washable cloths or rags. They're reusable, durable and kinder to the environment.



For more details, CRV redemption locations and food scrap recycling tips, visit RecyclingReimaginedCA.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

Michael French

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