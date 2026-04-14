Enzymatic Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Synthesis Technology Research Report 2026: $8.77 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enzymatic Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Synthesis Technology Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The enzymatic DNA synthesis technology market is experiencing a remarkable surge, projected to grow from $3.05 billion in 2025 to $3.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.3%, further escalating to $8.77 billion by 2030. This unprecedented growth stems from increased synthetic biology applications, limitations of chemical synthesis methods, and burgeoning genomics and gene editing research.

Driving this expansion are several factors, including the rising demand for scalable DNA manufacturing, the adoption of DNA-based data storage concepts, and the expansion of biopharmaceutical pipelines. Additionally, investments in sustainable biotech processes and automated microfluidic systems are contributing to this upward trajectory. Key trends include the integration of enzymatic DNA synthesis platforms and a focus on environmentally sustainable production.

One of the significant drivers for growth in this sector is the increasing adoption of genomics and personalized medicine, supported by advancements in sequencing technologies that lower costs and enhance analysis speed. Enzymatic DNA synthesis technology plays a crucial role by providing scalable, precise DNA needed for developing targeted therapies. The Personalized Medicine Coalition highlights an increase in FDA-approved personalized treatments, showcasing the clinical benefits driving market expansion.

In this innovative landscape, companies are advancing algorithm-driven platforms that produce longer, more complex DNA sequences with improved accuracy. For instance, Ribbon Bio introduced the MiroSynth DNA molecules, enabling the production of highly intricate DNA constructs essential for gene therapy and synthetic biology. This technology addresses the demand for complex DNA architectures with enhanced reliability and sustainability.

Collaborations in the industry are also pivotal. Integrated DNA Technologies partnered with Ansa Biotechnologies to merge their strengths in enzymatic DNA synthesis and global manufacturing capabilities. This partnership seeks to revolutionize synthetic DNA development for research, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications, overcoming limitations of traditional chemical methods.

The market features prominent players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Twist Bioscience Corporation, DNA Script SAS, Telesis Bio Inc., and more. However, tariffs pose a challenge, increasing costs for enzymes and components, notably affecting North American and European companies. Yet, this is stimulating regional production and cost-efficient synthesis workflows, enhancing supply resilience.

New market research reports provide comprehensive insights into the industry, including size, regional shares, competitive landscape, market segments, trends, and opportunities. This data is crucial for stakeholders aiming to thrive in the enzymatic DNA synthesis technology market.

Key methodologies in this field include polymerase-mediated synthesis, template-free ligase-based workflows, and hybrid chemical-enzymatic platforms. Applications span synthetic biology, genomics, biopharmaceutical development, and molecular diagnostics, serving diverse sectors such as research institutes and biotech firms.

The market encompasses sales of systems, reagents, substrates, and synthesis kits, valued at 'factory gate' prices. Revenue estimates reflect consumption within specified geographies without resale value increments, providing a clear view of market dynamics.

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