Enzymatic Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Synthesis Technology Research Report 2026: $8.77 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.77 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.77 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Increasing Adoption Of Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Platforms Growing Demand For Long and High-Fidelity DNA Constructs Expansion Of Benchtop and Cloud-Based Synthesis Models Rising Focus On Environmentally Sustainable DNA Manufacturing Enhanced Integration With Synthetic Biology Workflows
Companies Featured
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Almac Group Limited Twist Bioscience Corporation DNA Script SAS Synbio Technologies Telesis Bio Inc. Touchlight Genetics Limited Yeasen Biotechnology CD Genomics Bioneer Corporation Ansa Biotechnologies Inc. Elegen Corporation Molecular Assemblies Inc. Moligo Technologies AB Evonetix Ltd Camena Bioscience Limited Baseclick GmbH Kern Systems Ribbon Bio Helixworks.
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Enzymatic Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Synthesis Technology Market
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