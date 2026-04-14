Blackmagic Design 100Gbe-Capable Hardware And Software Announced, Learn More Info At B&H Photo Video

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blackmagic Design unveiled a host of new switchers, software, and live broadcast products that take advantage of 100G Ethernet and the latest SMPTE standards

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is excited to announce Blackmagic Design detailed a wide variety of new products in advance of next week's National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show, including switchers, converters, cameras, and more. Many of them utilize the latest in 100G Ethernet technology and adhere to SMPTE 2110 standards.

Blackmagic Design URSA Cine Immersive 100G Camera

Key Features



Apple Immersive Video Support

Dual 8160 x 7200 58.7MP Sensors

180° 8K Video Capture up to 90 fps

100GbE Connectivity for Live Production

16 Stops of Dynamic Range

Fold-Out 5" HDR Touchscreen Monitor

12G-SDI, USB-C & XLR Connectivity

Antennas for High-Speed Wi-Fi

DaVinci Resolve Studio Software Included Magnesium Alloy & Carbon Fiber Build

The Blackmagic ATEM 4 M/E Constellation IP is a brand-new switcher with 32 possible inputs and a standards converter on each, routed via four 100GbE ports that can handle eight inputs and eight outputs. You can also expect a SMPTE-2022-7 Redundancy system, quiet fans, a built-in monitor, a speaker, 10GbE for fast control, and redundant power inputs. The ATEM 4 M/E Constellation IP Plus doubles the inputs to 64 and can handle 52 unique outputs. It also includes 12 DVE processors.

Blackmagic Design ATEM 4 M/E Constellation IP Switcher



Key Features



32 IP Inputs, 28 Outputs with Multiview

Frame Rate/Format Converter per Input

Redundant 100G Fiber Ethernet Ports

SMPTE 2110 Reference Ports

Redundant Power, 4 Cooling Fans 2 SuperSource Processors, 12 Total DVEs

The Blackmagic SDI Expander 8x12G converts 100GbE ports to 12G-SDI, functioning as a breakout box. Expect 16 channels of Ultra HD, eight in and eight out, with redundant power connections, SMPTE 2110 support, and an LCD on the front for menu navigation. The StudioBridge 10G PWR merges eight 100GbE connections into one 100G Ethernet. It can provide 90W of power to each 10G Ethernet ports to power Blackmagic Studio Cameras. Software updates are also coming to the Studio Cameras for deeper SMPTE 2110 integration.

The new Blackmagic HyperDeck ISO Recorder 100G is built for playback controls and live replays. It can take eight channels of video in, or fewer channels with higher frame rates. There's a SMPTE-2022-7 Redundancy system, plus 100GbE ports for using network storage with large video files. 24TB and 48TB Cloud Store Ultras are coming this summer, as well as a Blackmagic Media Dock Ultra with better cooling, two 100GbE ports, HDMI and SDI monitoring, redundant power supplies, and three media slots.

The Blackmagic Ethernet Switch 820 has basic routing functionality and front to back cooling, with eight 100GbE ports plus 10G and 1G ports. The Blackmagic UpDownCross 100G packs eight standards converter channels into a single rack unit. It cools front to back, has a built-in monitor, and includes redundant 100GbE connections and power supplies. The ATEM Monitoring Rack Panel 20 has video converters and works as a control panel when rack-mounted. There are 12G-SDI and HDMI outputs, two 10G Ethernet connections, SMPTE-2022-7 Redundancy, and talkback audio functionality. The ATEM Monitoring Rack Panel 40 doubles the size, with a larger LCD and expanded buttons.

The Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K can now be used as a live production camera thanks to a free software update. Users can plug into the 100GbE connection and select a SMPTE 2110 Live option in the menu. There's also a dedicated 3D LUT just for SMPTE 2110, and support for the Focus and Zoom Demand. A B4 Broadcast Lens Mount for the camera is coming soon, alongside a B4 Adapter Cable for lens control. The new Blackmagic URSA Cine Studio Viewfinder is a large and bright 7” on-camera touchscreen monitor coming this summer that connects via a single USB-C cable.

The new Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF 100G has a 100GbE port for outputting high frame rates up to 440fps. You can also connect the single port into a SMPTE system with redundancy using the Blackmagic StudioBridge 100G, which will convert one or two cameras into redundant IP systems. The DeckLink IP 100G is also coming soon, with full 100GbE integration.

Blackmagic Design URSA Cine 12K LF 100G Camera (Body Only, Canon EF)

Key Features



Large-Format Full-Frame 12K Sensor

Digital Film Look for Live Production

One 100GbE Port for SMPTE 2110 Video Out

Blackmagic RAW up to 12K 3:2 Open Gate

4.6K B4 Crop to 440 FPS with B4 Mount

Two 12G-SDI Video Out

16 Stops of Dynamic Range

Timecode Clock, Metadata Support

Built-In Clear, 2/4/6-Stop IRND Filters Locking Canon EF Lens Mount

The Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive 100G brings high frame rates and better performance to VR via a 100GbE port and optimized cooling. There will also be a URSA Live Encoder that plugs into the media slot to better manage data rates. The ATEM Solaris I64 can also handle immersive video but won't be out until next year. It supports 64 immersive cameras via 32 inputs and two camera decoders per input, plus redundant control ports and power supplies.

DaVinci Resolve 21 adds a fully featured Photo page for coloring photography, as well as AI tools like streamlined media management with IntelliSearch. Find media based on objects, location, color schemes, faces, and more. AI Slate ID can detect metadata and auto-populate clip information, while AI voiceover creation comes to the program via a Speech Generator, with a rich suite of customization options.

Additional advancements include AI-assisted blemish clean-up, face shaping, motion de-blur, and ultra-sharpening. The Fusion page has a new Fairlight animator modifier for automatic animation via embedded audio, and macro creation is also more fleshed out. Background rendering is here and fully customizable, and seventy Krokodove Fusion effects are also now built in.

Fairlight Live is a new free software-based spatial audio mixer with full redundancies that can handle hundreds of audio tracks. The application is built for complex immersive and surround sound needs, especially in live production. There are also isolated talkback busses and deep ATEM switcher compatibility with USB audio support. The Fairlight Live 2110 IP Interface helps bring the software up to SMPTE standards.

The new Fairlight Live Audio Panel 10 has ten flying faders, an 11.5” LCD, and plenty of knobs and buttons. There are line outputs, redundant 10GbE ports, talkback support, easy visual EQing and 3D panning. The Panel interfaces with computers via USB-C.

Blackmagic is also releasing a Fairlight Live Audio Panel 20 with twenty flying faders and an Audio Panel 40 with forty.

Learn More about all Blackmagic Product at B&H Explora

Blackmagic Design Announces 100GbE-Capable Hardware and Software | B&H eXplora

Find all Blackmagic Design products at B&H



About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

212-615-8820

B&H Photo Video



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: