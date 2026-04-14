Drug Development Services Market Research Report 2026: $50+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$31.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$50.26 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Drug Development Services Market Trends and Strategies
- Preclinical Research Expansion Regulatory Affairs Optimization Pharmacovigilance Enhancement Clinical Data Management Services Growth Quality Assurance and Compliance Services Strengthening
Report Scope:
- Type: Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics, Biological Services, Medicinal Chemistry Process: Candidate Validation, Lead Optimization, Target Selection Drug: Biologics, Small Molecules Therapeutic Area: Cardiovascular, Oncology, Neurology End User: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, CROs, Research Institutes
Companies Featured
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. Labcorp Drug Development Lonza Group AG SGS Life Sciences ICON plc Eurofins Scientific SE PPD Inc. Syneos Health Inc. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. Catalent Inc. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Parexel International Corporation Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd. Medpace Holdings Inc. PRA Health Sciences Inc. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Recipharm AB PCI Pharma Services Inc. Almac Group Limited Evotec SE Aenova Group GmbH Rentschler Biopharma SE BioReliance Corporation Covance SE
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Drug Development Services Market
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