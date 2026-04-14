(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dryden Gold Corp. Announces Equity Financing April 14, 2026 9:18 AM EDT | Source: Dryden Gold Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) (" Dryden Gold " or the " Company ") wishes to announce a proposed non-brokered equity financing (the " Financing ") of up to a maximum of 17,951,996 shares comprised of both flow-through common shares (the " FT Shares ") and charity flow-through shares (the " CFT Shares "). The FT Shares will be offered at $0.41 per share and the CFT Shares will be offered at a price of $0.4521 per CFT Shares for maximum aggregate proceeds of up to $7,500,000. No fractional CFT Shares will be issued and any fractional CFT Shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. Subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, cash finders' fees of equal to up to 6% of gross proceeds from FT Shares and CFT Shares sold under the Financing may be payable to eligible arm's length persons with respect to certain subscriptions accepted by the Company. All of the securities sold under the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company plans to use the gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares and CFT Shares to expand its drill program at Hyndman following permitting and summer fieldwork results. Dryden will also significantly expand its drill program at Gold Rock testing at depth and along strike. The district scale opportunity will be further tested with an expanded summer field campaign to support targeted drill testing of priority anomalies. Additional field work will include detailed geological mapping, prospecting, tighter-spaced till substrate sampling and a gold-in-till program on newly acquired property at Hyndman. The Financing may close in one or more tranches. Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "). The FT Shares and the CFT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act "). An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares and the CFT Shares will be used to incur eligible resource exploration expenses which will qualify as (i) "Canadian exploration expenses" (as defined in the Tax Act), and (ii) as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act). The Company anticipates that insiders may subscribe for CFT Shares. The issuance of CFT Shares to insiders is considered a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP. Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (" DRY "), on the OTCQX marketplace (" DRYGF ") and on the FSE: ("X7W" ). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce. For more information go to our website . CONTACT INFORMATION

Trey Wasser, CEO

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Phone: 940-368-8337

Ashley Robinson

Director of Corporate Communications

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Phone: 604-764-7493 Maura Kolb, M.Sc. P. Geo., President

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable which include the number of metres of drilling the company may complete in 2026 and the timing of certain exploration programs during the coming year. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Financing; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

UNITED STATES ADVISORY. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

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Source: Dryden Gold Corp.