MP: Anganwadi And ASHA Workers Rejoice Over Receiving Ayushman Bharat Cards In Neemuch​

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 14 (IANS) Expanding the reach of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the state health department is now distributing Ayushman cards to thousands of Anganwadi and ASHA workers in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh.​

The social workers, besides their community service, have themselves become 'beneficiaries' of Ayushman Bharat – an ambitious scheme that promises to redefine the country's healthcare landscape.​

The move, hailed and welcomed by many ASHA workers, has effectively brought them under the ambit, allowing them and their dependents to draw the scheme's benefits.​

'Ayushman Cards' are being issued to the Anganwadi workers and ASHA-Usha workers of Neemuch. These workers, regarded as the backbone of maternal and child health, immunisation, and rural health services, are now rejoicing over their inclusion under the government-funded health insurance scheme.​

Devkanya Sen, an assistant at Anganwadi Centre No. 3 in Bharbhadia Gram Panchayat, told IANS that she previously did not possess an 'Ayushman Card,' but has now successfully obtained one. She expressed deep gratitude to PM Modi for this initiative.​

She remarked that the scheme has spared them the ordeal of running from pillar to post in search of care and exuded joy over the issuance of Ayushman cards, which will allow them to receive free medical care worth Rs 5 lakh.​

Manju Bala Patidar, a worker at Anganwadi Centre No. 1, also thanked the Centre and the state government for facilitating the same.​

This has buoyed the morale of many while invigorating others with fresh resolve to serve with greater enthusiasm than before.​

Rehana, a worker at Anganwadi Centre No. 3 in Singoli (Neemuch district), said that their cards have now been issued, and special camps were being organised at Anganwadi centres specifically for this purpose. She remarked that they would continue to reap the benefits of this initiative.​

Ankita Pandya, Program Officer at the Department of Women and Child Development, explained that the administration had issued specific directives regarding this matter.​

She further noted that the cards have been issued to all the Anganwadi workers and helpers employed at these centres and emphasised that they are deriving benefits from this initiative, as it provides them with essential medical assistance.​