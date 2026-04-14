Arton Capital Consolidates Its Lead In Quebec's Immigrant Investor Program Through The Acquisition Of AURAY Capital Canada's Client Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The acquisition provides stability and continuity for hundreds of clients

MONTREAL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arton Capital, the world-leading investment migration consultancy, has today announced that its regulated subsidiary, Arton Investments, has acquired the client portfolio of AURAY Capital Canada (ACC), marking ACC's exit from the Quebec Investor Immigration Program (QIIP).

Through this transaction, Arton Investments acquires ACC's roster of existing clients. The transaction also sees Arton acquire a comprehensive portfolio of ±20,000 historic relationships, built over time since ACC's creation in 2013 following Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton's acquisition of Desjardins' Immigrant Investor Program business. This strategic move ensures uninterrupted service and continuity for hundreds of clients currently in transition while reinforcing strong leadership and long-term stability for the program.

Since its inception, the QIIP has played an outsized role in generating foreign direct investment for the province, channelling swathes of capital toward social impact and directly supporting the growth of local businesses. Its structure has enabled clients to contribute meaningfully to Quebec's long-term economic dynamism while strengthening the province's competitiveness on the global stage.

Arton Investments is one of the longest standing partners of the Quebec government for the program. The firm is one of only seven financial intermediaries authorized to facilitate the program. Arton Investments is a subsidiary of Arton Capital and is regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization. The firm began working with the QIIP in 2006 and has played an integral role in the modernization and successful relaunch of the program in 2024. With today's acquisition, Arton Investments solidifies its position as the largest participant in the QIIP – one of only seven financial intermediaries authorized following ACC's exit - representing estimated 40% of the market with a 100% success rate.

Armand Arton, Founder & CEO, Arton Capital, commented:“This acquisition underscores our nearly two-decade commitment to the QIIP and to the families who have placed their trust in it, and us, over the years. By integrating the clients transferred by ACC into Arton Investments, and maintaining a close collaboration with Marc Audet, ACC's president, we reinforce the program's foundation and ensure stability at a decisive moment. Our focus remains clear: safeguarding the integrity, continuity, and long-term success of the program while maintaining our status as a trusted partner to the Government of Quebec.”

Marc Audet, President, AURAY Capital Canada, said:“For more than a decade, AURAY Capital Canada has proudly served QIIP candidates with professionalism and care. Having begun my career 30 years ago at Desjardins-where I notably led the Immigrant Investor division at Desjardins Trust- before leading ACC, my team and I have supported over 25,000 immigrant investors throughout their immigration journey. I know how essential continuity and expertise are for clients during program transitions. Arton Capital's scale, history, and global reputation make them the ideal steward for our clients' future.”

Notes to the Editor

About Arton Capital / Arton Investments

Arton Capital is a leading global advisory guiding private clients, certified partners, and governments to realize the potential of residency and citizenship by investment programs through a bespoke service experience which simplifies complexity and is built on confidentiality and trust. Arton Investments (AI), its CIRO-regulated subsidiary, is the legal entity responsible for administering its participation in the Quebec Immigrant Investor Program.

About AURAY Capital Canada

AURAY Capital Canada, a subsidiary of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, a leading professional services firm in Quebec, has been historically active exclusively in the Quebec Immigrant Investor Program (QIIP) and has played a key role in supporting candidates and partners throughout the program's evolution. Since 2026, the organization has been realigning its activities to reflect the broader strategic direction of AURAY Group and the changing dynamics of the immigration landscape.

Regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits, outcomes and impact of the transaction, the continuity of services, Arton Investments' role in the Quebec Investor Immigration Program, and future performance or market position. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Arton Capital and Arton Investments undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

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