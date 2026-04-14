Greystone Logistics, Inc. - Schedule Of Events Regarding Earnings
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Contact
Brendan Hopkins
Investor Relations
Email: ...
Phone: (407) 645-5295
For more information about Greystone Logistics and its innovative products, please visit
About Greystone Logistics
Greystone Logistics is a“green” manufacturing company that reprocesses recycled plastic and designs, manufactures, leases and sells high-quality 100% recycled plastic pallets that provide logistical solutions for a wide range of industries such as the food and beverage, automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical and consumer products. The Company's technology, including a proprietary blend of recycled plastic resins used in the injection molding equipment and patented pallet designs, allows production of high-quality pallets more rapidly and at a lower cost than many other processes. The recycled plastic for Greystone's pallets helps control material costs while reducing environmental waste and provides cost advantages over users of virgin resin.
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