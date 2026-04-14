Greystone Logistics, Inc. - Schedule Of Events Regarding Earnings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, Okla., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCQB:GLGI). Tulsa-based Greystone Logistics, Inc. has scheduled a release of earnings for the Nine Months and Three Months Ended February 28, 2026, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 7 AM ET. Greystone will provide a teleconference on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET, hosted by Warren Kruger, President and CEO, with a presentation of earnings, discussion of operations and Q&A.

Dial-in information is Toll-Free Number, 888-999-6281, or Direct International Number, 848-280-6550 or Conference Link "Dial Me": for quick connection after entering in your information. The conference ID is GREYSTONE.

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Brendan Hopkins

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Phone: (407) 645-5295



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About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics is a“green” manufacturing company that reprocesses recycled plastic and designs, manufactures, leases and sells high-quality 100% recycled plastic pallets that provide logistical solutions for a wide range of industries such as the food and beverage, automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical and consumer products. The Company's technology, including a proprietary blend of recycled plastic resins used in the injection molding equipment and patented pallet designs, allows production of high-quality pallets more rapidly and at a lower cost than many other processes. The recycled plastic for Greystone's pallets helps control material costs while reducing environmental waste and provides cost advantages over users of virgin resin.