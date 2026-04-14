MP Mob Justice: Woman Assaulted, Paraded 4 Arrested After Viral Video​

MENAFN - IANS) Jhabua, April 14 (IANS) A disturbing case of alleged mob justice has come to light from the tribal region of Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, where a woman was subjected to brutal public humiliation and assault by villagers.​

The shameful incident occurred in Balawas village under the jurisdiction of Kakanwani police station on Monday.​

According to information, a married woman was accused by members of her community of eloping with another man.​

Instead of seeking legal recourse, a group of villagers allegedly took matters into their own hands and inflicted severe punishment intended to publicly shame and physically abuse her.​

The incident came to light after a video of the brutal torture of the woman surfaced on social media on Tuesday, which prompted local police to take swift action in the matter.​

As per initial information, the woman was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders and was paraded throughout the village.​

During the procession, she was allegedly beaten with sticks and assaulted with slaps and punches by those accompanying her.​

The act, recorded on mobile phones, shows a crowd gathering and watching the incident unfold, raising serious concerns about bystander inaction and the normalisation of such violence.​

In a further act of humiliation, the accused allegedly shaved the woman's head after the parade.​

A video that spread rapidly across social media platforms drew widespread condemnation and prompted authorities to take immediate cognisance of the matter.​

Acting promptly, the police arrested four individuals identified as Surya Bhuria, Dilip Bhuria, Babu Bhuria and Shailesh Bharia, all residents of Balawas.​

A police official said that the accused persons have been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 74, 76, 85, 296(A), 115(2), and 351(3), which pertain to assault, unlawful acts, and outraging dignity.​

Additional Superintendent of Police Pratipal Singh Mahobia stated that after the video surfaced, the police located the victim and provided her with protection.​

The case has sparked widespread outrage and highlighted the dangers of vigilante justice, particularly in rural areas where social pressures often override the rule of law. It also underscores the urgent need for awareness and stronger institutional mechanisms to safeguard the dignity and rights of women.​