CHEERS Telepathy Introduces New AI Translation Capabilities And Global AI Assistant In Latest Release

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) ("Cheer Holding" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today announced the release of CHEERS Telepathy version 3.1.0, featuring new multimodal AI translation capabilities and a global AI assistant system.

The latest update underscores the Company's commitment to making AI capabilities more accessible while enhancing collaborative creative workflows, further strengthening CHEERS Telepathy's position in the AI agent space.

Multimodal AI Translation: Delivering Natural Cross-Language Interaction

With version 3.1.0, CHEERS Telepathy introduces a comprehensive AI translation suite, including real-time translation, face-to-face translation, text translation, and image translation.

Real-time and face-to-face translation serve as the flagship features. Built on an advanced end-to-end pipeline combining speech recognition, neural machine translation, and speech synthesis, the system enables near-natural cross-language dialogue. Low-latency voice streaming and semantic-level context modeling allow the platform to recognize and translate speech in real time, significantly lowering language barriers for international communication and other multilingual scenarios.

Expanded Multimodal Capabilities: Bridging Text and Visual Understanding

For text and image translation, CHEERS Telepathy integrates multimodal large model capabilities to achieve high-precision semantic understanding, translation generation, image content recognition, and joint image-text translation. By deeply fusing visual information with language models, the system not only recognizes text within images but also understands contextual meaning, delivering more natural and accurate translation results.

Global AI Assistant Upgrade: From Tool Invocation to Intelligent Collaboration

Beyond translation, CHEERS Telepathy 3.1.0 significantly enhances its AI assistant capabilities. Powered by large language models and designed with AI agent capabilities, the new assistant shifts the experience from single-point function calls to full-process intelligent collaboration. Users can complete an entire workflow-from expressing a need to generating results-without constantly switching between functional modules, enabling truly AI-native creation.

Core Capabilities of CHEERS Telepathy 3.1.0 Include:

· Real-Time & Face-to-Face Translation: Low-latency voice processing for conversational cross-language communication.

· Text & Image Translation: Multimodal understanding for accurate semantic and visual translation.

· Global AI Assistant: AI agent-driven support for seamless, end-to-end creative workflows.

· AI-Native Collaboration: Unified experience reducing friction across different tools and functions.

A Milestone in AI-Native Creative Systems

The release of CHEERS Telepathy 3.1.0 marks the product's evolution from an AI tool to an AI collaboration system. As a new-generation, full-scenario AI agent creation engine, CHEERS Telepathy aims to make AI an extension of every user's capabilities.

Looking ahead, Cheer Holding will continue to explore deep integration of large language models, multimodal technologies, and AI agent systems to further empower users in their creative and professional endeavors.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

Cheer Holding is a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services. The Company operates a comprehensive digital ecosystem that integrates platforms, applications, technology, and industry, with a focus on AI-driven content creation, e-commerce, and metaverse development. For more information, please visit gsmg.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the success of our artificial intelligence initiatives, changes or other circumstances that could affect the Company's ability to successfully develop and launch its product upgrades, AI initiatives, and technology infrastructure; issues relating to development and use of artificial intelligence; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new features due to, among other things, changes in the business environment and technological developments, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company's new features may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, or that the Company will be able to continue to have its Class A ordinary shares listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market. In addition, the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 20, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

James Li

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