Aclarion Receives Pinnacle Award For AI Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition Follows 2025 HLTH Digital Health Award for Nociscan

Award Winning AI Targets a Large and Costly Chronic Low Back Pain Market

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a commercial-stage healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today it has been awarded a Diamond Pinnacle Award for AI Innovation in the Clinical Decision AI category. The award recognizes the company's use of AI in its Nociscan solution for chronic low back pain, one of healthcare's most pervasive and costly challenges.

This recognition follows Aclarion's earlier selection as a 2025 Digital Health Awards at HLTH winner, where Nociscan was honored for its potential to transform the evaluation and management of discogenic low back pain. Together, the Pinnacle and HLTH awards reflect growing external validation of Aclarion's mission to bring objective, MR spectroscopy‐based biomarker analysis into routine clinical decision‐making while advancing a new model of MedTech innovation built on scalable, cloud-based algorithms.

“Receiving recognition from both the Pinnacle Awards and HLTH underscores the accelerating momentum behind our technology,” said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion.“Chronic low back pain remains one of the most challenging and costly conditions in medicine. Providing physicians with objective biochemical data has the potential to fundamentally improve how discogenic pain is evaluated and treated.”

Aclarion's flagship platform, Nociscan, uses MR spectroscopy to identify chemical biomarkers within intervertebral discs. These biomarkers are processed through proprietary algorithms that classify whether a disc's biochemical profile is consistent with a painful or non‐painful disc. Physicians use this information-alongside imaging, clinical evaluation, and their own expertise-to optimize treatment planning for patients with discogenic low back pain.

The company continues to expand adoption of Nociscan among spine specialists seeking more objective tools for evaluating chronic low back pain. Since Nociscan is delivered through a cloud-based analytics platform, it can be rapidly deployed across imaging centers and health systems without requiring new hardware infrastructure.

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion's Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used alongside other diagnostic tools, clinical data demonstrates a 97% surgical success rate when all Nociscan-positive discs are treated.

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About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as“anticipates,”“believes” and“expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the enrollment of patients in our ongoing clinical trial, the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology, and the Company's plans for future regulatory and commercialization activities. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

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Media Contacts:

Jennie Kim

SPRIG Consulting

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