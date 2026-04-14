The Upgraded Regula 4308M Comparator Brings Consistency To Complex Document Examination

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The upgraded dual-video spectral comparator Regula 4308M

The updated Regula 4308M is built to support the full range of document examination workflows - from detailed authenticity checks of identity documents and banknotes to the examination of handwritten records and larger-format materials. With the latest upgrade, the comparator enables experts to examine complex documents more thoroughly and make more consistent, evidence-based decisions.

Improving visibility of IDs' complex security features

Inspection of embossed features. One of the key challenges in modern document examination is the assessment of blind embossing, increasingly used in next-generation IDs as a durable and hard-to-forge security feature. It is no longer enough to simply confirm the presence of blind embossing. As this security feature is increasingly imitated with high precision, experts need to examine it in greater detail - including microtext, pattern elements, exact placement on the document, and the alignment of embossed features with other design components. Evaluating these elements consistently across the entire document has traditionally been difficult.

The upgraded Regula 4308M introduces full-page visualization modes for ID cards and passports powered by a new coaxial light source. It enhances the visibility of surface structures across the entire document, enabling more reliable inspection of embossed features and allowing experts to detect subtle irregularities that may otherwise go unnoticed. This matters in cases where small inconsistencies - often invisible under standard lighting - can determine whether a document is accepted or rejected.

Ink and feature differentiation. A similar challenge arises in the examination of handwritten records and altered entries, where inks used to make additions or changes can now be matched so closely that they appear identical under white light and even under several other illumination modes. In such borderline cases, the ability to combine different optical filters becomes critical for differentiating inks and revealing inconsistencies.

To support this level of analysis, the upgraded comparator expands its spectral capabilities with 33 optical filters and a dual-filter turret system that enables more precise control over wavelength ranges. This helps experts to better differentiate between visually similar inks.

Combined with the device's inherent high-resolution imaging (two 14 MP and 12 MP cameras), extended magnification (up to 320x optical zoom), 40+ light sources, built-in spectrometer, and more, this recent enhancement enables detailed, comprehensive document analysis within a single system.

A more integrated approach to forensic workflows

Beyond imaging improvements, the upgrade reflects a broader shift toward consolidating multiple stages of document examination into one platform, reducing fragmentation that often leads to inconsistent conclusions across tools.

The Regula 4308M combines optical analysis with automated document verification, RFID chip reading, and native integration to the Regula Information Reference System, reducing the need to switch between separate tools and systems. As a result, it enables a more comprehensive and streamlined examination process, helping experts minimize the risk of errors.

Additional software enhancements - including multi-image face comparison, flexible ultraviolet visualization, and improved reporting - aim to support more structured and transparent forensic analysis, making the comparator a universal tool for a great variety of tasks.

“As security features in modern documents become more sophisticated, they are getting harder to analyze, not just harder to fake. The new challenge is to interpret subtle differences with confidence. With the upgraded Regula 4308M, we focused on giving experts more control over how they examine documents, while simplifying their workflow. So even in complex cases, conclusions are still based on clear, well-supported evidence,” says Alex Lewanowicz, Director of Hardware Engineering at Regula.

To learn more about the fraud-fighting capabilities of the dual-video spectral comparator Regula 4308M, visit the company's website.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification solutions and forensic devices. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow thousands of organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Identity Verification.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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