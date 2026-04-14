Snom Makes Substantial Growth In Key Markets And Focuses On Expanding Its Customer Base And Product Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The vendor has strengthened its international presence, increased its offering and invested in expanding its customer base over the past year







BERLIN, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snom, a premium European brand in integrated professional IP communication, has reported solid results and signs of growth in strategic markets as it closes its financial year, laying the foundations for further international expansion.

In the first year with Fabio Albanini at the helm as Senior VP Sales & Operations, the company recorded stability in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) thanks to a renewed sales strategy and a focus on strengthening the local team.

Italy and France remained strong despite a complex economic climate. At the same time, the Iberian region (Spain and Portugal) established itself as one of the main drivers of growth, continuing momentum built in recent years.

Positive signs were also seen in Southern Europe, particularly the Balkans, and APAC, where Snom expanded its presence in Australia and India with new distribution agreements. The United Kingdom, Benelux, Nordics and Poland all remained stable, while Snom plans to relaunch activities in the CIS, Middle East and Africa.

“We are starting to see growth again in key markets and reaping the results of investments made in the medium term, particularly on the Iberian Peninsula,” commented Albanini.“A coherent strategy and strong customer orientation remain the determining factors for sustainable growth.”

Product portfolio: complete coverage and new opportunities

During the past year, Snom expanded its portfolio with more than 20 new devices, including desktop terminals, DECT cordless phones and accessories. Strengthening the D8xx series allowed for full coverage of all market segments, alongside the established D1xx and D7xx series. This development also provided new opportunities in the OEM sector, where interest grew from partners and providers who started to outsource the production of terminals.

In the DECT segment, Snom's offer remains solid: M900 multicell base stations and the M70 IP DECT terminal were among the most sought-after products in the category. Strengthening its single-cell range – with the repositioning of the M110 and the launch of the M253 and M256 models – made Snom's portfolio even more competitive.

Unit sales doubled in the hospitality sector, with Italy in a leading position. Thanks to a complete offering that integrates analogue and SIP phones with a unique design for hotels, Snom's solutions continue to stand out.

The accessories segment – headphones, video cameras, and speakerphones – also saw significant growth.

Interoperability as a strategic lever

Interoperability is a central element for Snom, with over 100 technology partners worldwide. The ability to integrate with third-party platforms and solutions is essential to ensure flexibility and value for its customers.

“Interoperability is one of the key pillars of our strategy,” emphasised Albanini.“We continue to invest to ensure compatibility, reliability, and freedom of choice for our customers.”





Operational efficiency and a customer-centric model

Over the past twelve months, Snom strengthened its operational efficiency and the alignment between different company functions. Coordination between marketing and sales has increased, which is creating new opportunities.

The introduction of advanced tools for lead management and the enhancement of digital activities improved the effectiveness of sales initiatives.

On the logistics front, a move to a more efficient warehouse optimised processes, making deliveries faster and more effective. At the same time, research and development activities became increasingly aligned with market needs, in a more customer-oriented model.

Expansion of the customer base and partner recognition

Expanding its customer base is now a strategic priority for Snom. All sales and marketing activities focus on acquiring new customers and strengthening existing relationships.

“Partners are at the centre of our business model, and their contribution is fundamental to the results achieved,” concluded Albanini.“A special thanks goes to the distributors who stood out for their performance and commitment, achieving the Distribution Award in the Platinum and Gold categories.”

In the 2025/26 financial year, Even Flow Distribution PTY Ltd in South Africa, Cohesive Technologies PvT Ltd in India and iTech Group LLC Azerbaijan secured Gold status in Snom's annual partner awards, standing out once again for their consistent performance and top results.

About Snom

Snom Technology GmbH is a globally recognised and established manufacturer of IP telecommunication solutions for professional use.

Since its foundation in Berlin in 1997, the company has stood for the highest quality and security standards. All products are developed and designed in Germany with the aim of meeting the demands of a modern working environment.

With almost 30 years of experience and innovative strength, Snom creates solutions that are perfectly tailored to the requirements of mobility and flexibility in today's working world. Snom was integrated into the VTech Group in 2016. The premium brand's portfolio includes elegant desk phones, cordless IP devices, conferencing solutions and specialised product lines for industrial and hospitality applications.

With over twelve million devices installed worldwide, Snom emphasises the seamless integration of its products with all leading manufacturers of IP-based telephone systems and maintains close partnerships with them. Its sales network includes renowned distributors and over 10,000 specialised dealers worldwide. Snom offers a comprehensive partner programme for specialist dealers, ranging from technical training to exclusive special offers.

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CONTACT: Silvia Amelia Bianchi...