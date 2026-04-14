Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary To Be Successor

Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation as the Bihar Chief Minister to the Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) on Tuesday, marking the end of his over two-decade-long career as the CM. Following Kumar's resignation, Samrat Choudhary was elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar, paving the way for his elevation.

Kumar Pledges Cooperation, Reflects on Development Work

In a post on X, Kumar said that he resigned following the Cabinet meeting held earlier today. He extended his "full cooperation and guidance" to the new government, expressing confidence that a "lot of very good work will be done." "We have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar. For so many days, we have continuously served the people. We had decided that we would now leave the post of Chief Minister, and therefore, after today's cabinet meeting, we met the Honourable Governor and submitted our resignation to him. Now the new government will look after the work here. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance. Even ahead, a lot of very good work will be done, and Bihar will advance a great deal," he wrote in the post.

The outgoing CM reflected on the NDA's developmental efforts in the state since assuming government in 2005, stating that "work has been done for everyone and in every sector." "You know that on 24 November 2005, the NDA government was formed in the state for the first time. Since then, the rule of law has prevailed in the state, and we have been continuously engaged in development work. The government has worked for the development of all sections of society from the very beginning--whether Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward classes, extremely backward classes, Dalits, or Mahadalits--work has been done for everyone. Work has been done in every sector, whether in education, health, roads, electricity, or agriculture. A lot of work has also been done for women and youth," he wrote.

Kumar further attributed the progress of Bihar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exuding confidence that the state will "develop faster and join the top states of the country." He extended his "heartfelt thanks to everyone and offered my best wishes." "In recent times, this work has been taken even further. For the next five years, that is, from 2025 to 2030, the formation of 7 Nishchay-3 has been done. This will lead to even more work, as a result of which Bihar will advance significantly. The Centre is also providing full cooperation in Bihar's development. For this, we bow to the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Bihar will develop even faster and join the top states of the country, thereby making an important contribution to the progress of the nation," he wrote.

आप जानते हैं कि 24 नवंबर, 2005 को राज्य में पहली बार एन०डी०ए० सरकार बनी थी। तब से राज्य में कानून का राज है और हम लगातार विकास के काम में लगे हुए हैं। सरकार ने शुरू से ही सभी तबकों का विकास किया है चाहे हिंदू हो, मुस्लिम हो, अपर कास्ट हो, पिछड़ा हो, अति पिछड़ा हो, दलित हो,... - Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) April 14, 2026

Kumar's Political Trajectory

Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, marking the fulfilment of his long-stated desire to serve in every legislative house in India (Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, Lok Sabha, and finally, Rajya Sabha). Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council following his election to the upper house of Parliament.

Janata Dal (United) chief, Nitish Kumar, won his fifth election in 2025 as the NDA secured a two-thirds majority in Bihar and took oath for the 10th time as the Chief Minister of the state. Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday was elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar. (ANI)

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