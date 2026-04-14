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ICE Detention Figures Fall from January Peak
(MENAFN) The number of individuals held in custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) decreased by 12% between January and the end of March, dropping from a record high, according to agency data cited in reports.
This marks the first notable decline since US President Donald Trump returned to office and introduced a broad deportation policy that expanded enforcement to include all undocumented individuals.
Despite the reduction, average daily detention levels remained above those recorded under both the Biden administration and Trump’s earlier term. ICE data shows that about 63,000 people were held daily in March, compared with roughly 72,000 in January.
People in ICE custody are generally held for civil immigration violations such as illegal entry or visa overstays. Non-criminal detainees had previously been the fastest-growing group within the detention system, compared with those facing criminal charges or convictions.
Between January and March, the average number of detainees without criminal records fell by 21%, although they still make up the largest share of the total detained population. Over the same period, detainees with pending charges declined by about 5%, while those with prior convictions dropped by around 4%.
The report also notes growing public scrutiny of immigration enforcement following fatal incidents involving ICE agents in Minneapolis earlier in the year. Those events triggered nationwide protests and controversy after eyewitness videos and accounts appeared to contradict official explanations of what occurred during the operations, intensifying debate over enforcement practices and accountability.
This marks the first notable decline since US President Donald Trump returned to office and introduced a broad deportation policy that expanded enforcement to include all undocumented individuals.
Despite the reduction, average daily detention levels remained above those recorded under both the Biden administration and Trump’s earlier term. ICE data shows that about 63,000 people were held daily in March, compared with roughly 72,000 in January.
People in ICE custody are generally held for civil immigration violations such as illegal entry or visa overstays. Non-criminal detainees had previously been the fastest-growing group within the detention system, compared with those facing criminal charges or convictions.
Between January and March, the average number of detainees without criminal records fell by 21%, although they still make up the largest share of the total detained population. Over the same period, detainees with pending charges declined by about 5%, while those with prior convictions dropped by around 4%.
The report also notes growing public scrutiny of immigration enforcement following fatal incidents involving ICE agents in Minneapolis earlier in the year. Those events triggered nationwide protests and controversy after eyewitness videos and accounts appeared to contradict official explanations of what occurred during the operations, intensifying debate over enforcement practices and accountability.
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